AFL signs 5 year deal with Crypto.com

The AFL has announced a new 5-year deal with the Cryptocurrency trading platform, Crypto.com. This new partnership will make Crypto.com the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange and Official Cryptocurrency Trading Platform of AFL and AFLW.

What does that mean in practical terms? Well, not a lot, there doesn’t seem to be any movement on accepting cryptocurrency for ticket sales, or sports memorabilia, this appears to be a simple advertising exchange at this point.

This announcement comes at an awkward time for the company that appears to have had a security breach.

1/2

Earlier today a small number of users experienced unauthorized activity in their accounts. All funds are safe.



In an abundance of caution, security on all accounts is being enhanced, requiring users to:



-Sign back into their App & Exchange accounts

-Reset their 2FA — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) January 17, 2022

The world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform will also feature as the exclusive naming rights partner of the ‘Crypto.com AFL Score Review’ for all Toyota AFL Premiership Season and Final Series matches.

Crypto.com has made big moves in sports internationally, including partnerships with Formula 1, UFC, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), Montreal Canadiens (NHL), esports team Fnatic, Lega Serie A, Twitch Rivals and most recently renaming the AEG-owned and operated Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena.

AFL will become the first Australian sports league to work with Crypto.com, while AFLW will become the first elite women’s sports competition Crypto.com has sponsored world-wide.

“Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is a dynamic and emerging industry, and the AFL is delighted to partner with Crypto.com to be at the forefront of the industry’s growth in Australia,” AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan

“Crypto.com has partnered with a number of elite sporting codes across the world and the AFL is proud to be the first Australian sports league and elite women’s competition globally to work alongside an organisation that shares our passion to progress the future of elite sport and technology. The new partnership marks one of the most significant corporate partner deals since the COVID-19 pandemic, which will help strengthen our industry as we continue to recover and rebuild key growth areas our game. The growth of blockchain technology, services and cryptocurrency products available provide a range of exciting opportunities and we look forward to partnering with Crypto.com to drive innovation throughout the sports industry.” AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers

“We are committed to investing in Australia, a key market and leader in cryptocurrency adoption contributing to our rapid growth of over 10 million users globally. The AFL and AFLW are perfect platforms to associate ourselves with Australian sports and culture. It is by far the most popular spectator sport in the country that has been played for over 150 years, a rich history that uniquely brings Australians together in a way that we are truly inspired by,” Mr. Marszalek said. Crypto.com Co-Founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek

“Our latest consumer research in Australia found that more than half (53%) of crypto investors were females. It is very encouraging to see that Australians from all walks of life, irrespective of gender or background, are very keen to adopt cryptocurrencies, and we’re excited about being their go-to platform. The AFL has led the way to bring gender diversity to Australian sport and we believe this partnership will resonate well with all footy fans across the country,” We couldn’t be happier with the timing of this partnership at a moment when more Australians are engaging with cryptocurrency and the Australian Government is taking steps to put necessary regulations in place to protect consumers while fostering innovation.” Crypto.com General Manager Asia & Pacific, Karl Mohan