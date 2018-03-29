After 21 years, Terry Myerson checks out from Microsoft in latest restructure

Microsoft has announced a major overhaul of the company’s structure which means Terry Myerson is leaving the company after 21 years. The re-org will see the Microsoft Windows and Devices Group will split into 2 new engineering units: Experiences & Devices and Cloud + AI after a slowing PC market and strong growth for the company in cloud services like Azure. The Experiences and devices will be lead by Executive VP Rajesh Jha, while Cloud and AI will be headed up by the popular guy in the red shirt, Executive VP Scott Guthrie.

Myerson was responsible leading key teams at Microsoft, namely Xbox, Windows, and Windows Phone, as well as the much heralded HoloLens. Responsible for leading over 17,000 engineers and accountable for over $40B in revenue and $5B in operating income, his exit from Microsoft is an important one.

Chief Product Officer is now on Panos Panay’s business card, as he continues to run the Devices division. Joe Belfiore has promised exciting announcements at Build this year as he leads Windows client experience. AI Perception & Mixed Reality Services will be run by Alex Kipman which encompasses the HoloLens team.

Myerson has posted a lengthy blog post over on LinkedIn (owned by Microsoft), where he outlines his successes and struggles over the years.

Myerson offers 3 main takeaways from his time at Microsoft, which are probably great things we all should remember while going about our professional careers.