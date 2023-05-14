After 6 years, we have a new Zelda. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now Nintendo Switch

When the Nintendo Switch launched back in 2017, one of the most popular launch titles was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Now, 6 years later, the sequel is out, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, now available on Nintendo Switch.

In Tears of the Kingdom, players take on the role of Link, who must once again save Hyrule from a dark threat. This time, the evil Calamity Ganon has returned, and it’s up to Link to stop him. Players will explore a vast open world, complete challenging puzzles, and battle powerful enemies in order to save the kingdom.

Players embark on a quest to unravel the truth behind a cataclysmic event that has sent the kingdom into turmoil and decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above.

There are new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that will require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. Players can harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom.



These include:

Fuse – This ability can be used to stick items together to create new weapons with various unique effects

– This ability can be used to stick items together to create new weapons with various unique effects Ultrahand – With the help of Ultrahand, players can construct fantastic vehicles and use them in creative ways to outsmart foes in combat

– With the help of Ultrahand, players can construct fantastic vehicles and use them in creative ways to outsmart foes in combat Recall – Recall rewinds an object’s movement to create new pathways or even send an explosive barrel straight back to its sender

– Recall rewinds an object’s movement to create new pathways or even send an explosive barrel straight back to its sender Ascend – This ability allows link to pass through ceilings of buildings and caves to find the quickest path or an elegant exit

A new Link amiibo will launch alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. By tapping this amiibo, players can receive weapons and materials, as well as a special fabric for Link’s paraglider. If another amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series is scanned, they also provide helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo scanned.

The game has been met with rave reviews from critics and fans alike, who are praising its vast open world, stunning visuals, and engaging gameplay.

Tears of the Kingdom has been praised for its stunning visuals, which take full advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s hardware. The game’s world is incredibly detailed and immersive, and the character models are some of the best we’ve seen on a Nintendo console.

The game’s gameplay is also top-notch. Players have a wide variety of weapons and abilities at their disposal, and they can use them to approach combat in a variety of ways. The game also features a number of challenging puzzles, which will test players’ problem-solving skills.

Overall, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom looks to be an excellent game that is sure to please fans of the series. Here are some of the things that critics have been saying about Tears of the Kingdom:

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a masterpiece, and one of the best games ever made.” – IGN

“Tears of the Kingdom is a must-play for any fan of open-world adventure games.” – GameSpot

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a triumph, and a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild.” – The Verge

If you’re a fan of the Legend of Zelda series, or if you’re just looking for an excellent open-world adventure game, then you should check out The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

For those looking for the extra edge, you may want to consider the Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and for those who leverage the Switch’s portability, there’s also a Nintendo Switch Carrying Case The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition & Screen Protector.

If you don’t yet have a Switch, you can grab a special Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition for A$549.00.

The game is available at retailers like JB Hi-Fi for A$79.00, or directly through the Nintendo Store if you prefer the digital download. More information at https://www.zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/