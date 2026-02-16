AIBUILD’s emotion-aware companion robots, the missing piece in proactive Australian aged care at home

The conversation around aged care in Australia has long been centred on a few key pillars. These pillars often include funding, staffing ratios, and the simple desire for older Australians to remain in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes for as long as possible.

For all the focus on ‘ageing at home,’ the technology that underpins this desire has, until now, felt remarkably basic, almost disappointingly reactive.

We’re talking about simple motion sensors that only alert you after a fall has occurred or wearables that count steps without any context as to why those steps might be declining. Now, a leading applied AI innovator, AIBUILD, has announced a solution that shifts the paradigm entirely: emotion-aware companion robots designed to spot the earliest physical and emotional changes long before they become critical incidents.

This isn’t just an evolution of existing tech, it’s a pretty foundational change in how we can approach preventative care for our parents, grandparents, and older loved ones.

The fundamental problem with the current crop of aged care technology is its reliance on reaction rather than prediction. A fall alarm is great for immediate assistance, but it offers no insight into the underlying conditions that led to the fall in the first place. This gap in awareness is precisely where AIBUILD is positioning its new companion robots.

These mobile, autonomous units are designed to integrate seamlessly into a person’s home, quietly absorbing and learning what the individual’s ‘normal’ looks like over time. This established baseline allows the system to flag subtle shifts in behaviour, posture, and routine that a human carer or family member might easily miss during a brief check-in or visit.

Yifei Wang, co-founder and director of AIBUILD, highlighted this core challenge with existing systems, stating..

“Ageing at home is widely accepted as the ideal outcome for older adults, families and healthcare systems. Yet the technologies relied on today are largely reactive; motion sensors that trigger after a fall, wearables that count steps without understanding why activity is declining, and check-in calls that depend on someone admitting they are not coping.” Yifei Wang, co-founder and director of AIBUILD

The predictive power of these robots comes from their ability to translate subtle changes into actionable insights. This moves the technology from being a mere reporting tool to a genuinely proactive element of a coordinated care plan. Once a risk is flagged, the system allows families and care providers to step in with targeted support before a minor issue escalates.

This is the kind of intelligence that transforms isolated data points into meaningful intervention strategies. The ability to identify risk days or even weeks in advance fundamentally changes the nature of caregiving.

Wang elaborated on this pivotal change, saying,

Now, what happens in the home no longer stays as isolated data, it becomes actionable insight that supports earlier, preemptive and more coordinated care.

Family members receive wellbeing updates via a dedicated app, while professional care providers get structured insights and trend analysis through an administrative platform. This ensures that everyone in the circle of care is operating from the same, fully contextualised set of information, leading to better outcomes for the older adult.

The tech behind the awareness

The magic of these companion robots lies in their sophisticated combination of technologies. They use camera-based perception, sensor fusion, and real-time AI processing to achieve their understanding of a person’s daily life. Importantly, this all happens without asking the user to wear any device or modify their natural behaviour in any way.

The robots quietly interpret movement patterns, posture, and daily routines, building a comprehensive picture of physical stability. Alongside this, conversational AI is employed to monitor speech patterns, engagement levels, and emotional tone over time. It’s a holistic approach that captures both the physical and mental state of the individual.

The subtle shifts that these systems can detect are often invisible to the human eye on a day-to-day basis. We’re talking about tiny changes that can be the canary in the coal mine for a coming crisis. The ability to capture this granular data is what sets the AIBUILD robots apart from basic home monitoring systems.

Many assume that a serious incident, like a fall or a rapid cognitive decline, is a sudden event, but the reality is often far more complex. These events are frequently preceded by a sequence of small, compounding changes that go unnoticed by those around the person. The predictive model is built entirely on detecting and understanding these precursor signals.

JoJo Lao, co-founder of AIBUILD, underscored this point about the slow build-up to a crisis.

“Many of the incidents treated as “sudden” in aged care are anything but. Changes in gait stability, posture and daily movement often precede falls by weeks or months. Changes in conversation, speech patterns and emotional tone can indicate loneliness, anxiety or cognitive decline long before they are visible to others. The problem has never been whether these signals exist, but how to see them, respectfully, in everyday life.”

The AI is trained to look for this exact pattern of change: a slight increase in time taken to move from sitting to standing, a change in the pace or confidence of walking, or a subtle increase in social withdrawal or anxiety detectable in speech. These tiny data points, when aggregated and analysed by the AI, form a clear picture of emerging risk.

Privacy, dignity, and a human touch

Introducing a camera-based AI robot into a person’s private home naturally raises questions about privacy and dignity. AIBUILD has clearly recognised this, designing the system with these principles at the forefront, acknowledging that aged care environments are deeply personal spaces. The goal is to feel supportive, not surveillant.

Crucially, the emotion-aware capability is explicitly not about clinical diagnosis. The system is designed to recognise potential signals—such as increased withdrawal or mood changes that warrant human attention from a qualified professional, while preserving the individual’s dignity and clinical responsibility. The AI is a tool for alerting the human care network, not replacing them.

Developed with input from qualified psychotherapists, the system ensures that the recognition of emotional signals is handled sensitively and ethically. This is a critical distinction that moves the technology out of the realm of cold data analysis and into a supportive, psychosocial framework. This is about ensuring that loneliness, which can be as detrimental to health as any physical ailment, is also being quietly monitored and addressed.

Wang made it clear that the technology is designed to augment, not replace, the most important element of care – the human connection.

“What’s important is that this isn’t about replacing human care, but rather, strengthening care altogether, filling the gaps that could cause accidents and giving people context, not just data, while helping older adults remain independent in their own homes.”

This mindset is essential for any successful technology integration into such a sensitive sector. It’s about empowering carers with better information, allowing them to focus their attention where it’s most needed.

For the Australian aged care sector, AIBUILD’s companion robots signal a significant, necessary shift, moving beyond simple measurement towards a system that understands, interprets, and quietly supports everyday independence.

This Australian innovation is set to redefine the safety and quality of life for those wishing to age in place, providing peace of mind for families across the country.

