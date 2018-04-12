Airtasker moves Ikea and Coles trials to Australia-wide services

Airtasker lets you get paid for doing other people’s tasks in your spare time and lets people short on time and with the finances, to get tasks done by someone else. Last year Airtasker ran trials within NSW for IKEA Australia to help ease the pain of furniture assembly.

With flat packs being a common pain point for people, this is a perfect partnership between the companies.

After that, they also ran a trial with Coles to help with last-minute and forgotten shopping.

Airtasker says they’re pleased to say that both partnerships were a stand-out success, so they’ll now be rolling them out Australia-wide!

To prove you’ve got the skills to achieve these tasks, you need to be verified, you can do that by following the instructions below.

Get an IKEA Badge

This badge will give you exclusive access to IKEA assembly tasks, helping you to earn even more. Obviously to assemble that flat pack furniture, you’re going to need to enter the purchaser’s house, which means Airtasker need to verify the following:

Have completed 4+ assembly tasks on the Airtasker platform

Have or are willing to get a Police Check Badge.

(a free online application will be emailed to you if you meet all the criteria)

Your Airtasker username matches your REAL name

Have a minimum star rating of 4 stars

Have a Completion Rate of 80% or above

Have (or are willing to get) an ABN and add it to your Airtasker profile

Earn with Coles tasks

One of the big changes from the initial trial to national roll-out is that the Coles Badge is no longer a must-have!

The application process here is a bit more straight forward as you’ll only be dropping the groceries to their front door.

To get the Coles Badge, you must:

Have completed 2 or more tasks through Airtasker

Have a minimum Star Rating of 4.5 stars

Have a minimum Completion Rate of 80%

If you’ve got all these and would like a Coles Badge, you’ll need to go through the online application form (takes about 5 minutes).

If you want to take a crack at these tasks, complete the IKEA assembly task form or if grocery pickup is more your style, head to the Coles shopping task form.

Pro-tip: It is recommended that if you’re completing a Coles badged task, make sure to use the increase price feature so there’s no service fee on the price of the groceries.

You can browse these tasks at airtasker.com/tasks