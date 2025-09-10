ALDI offering solar and battery packages, making renewable energy more accessible

Following a successful trial, ALDI Australia is expanding its ALDI Solar program, offering solar and battery packages to homeowners across the eastern seaboard. This initiative brings a simplified, affordable entry into solar power, continuing the retailer’s mission to provide value beyond its traditional grocery offerings.

The program is designed to deliver significant energy savings and help more Aussies take control of their electricity bills.

ALDI Solar has partnered with Australian-owned and operated company Tempo, an established name in renewable energy. The new packages are now available to residents in selected postcodes across Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, and the ACT. This expansion aims to simplify the often-complex process of going solar for consumers.

“Bringing ALDI Solar to more Aussies along the Eastern Seaboard is an exciting step for us, expanding our commitment to delivering incredible quality and affordability beyond groceries,” Simon Padovani-Ginies, Group Director at ALDI Australia.

The ALDI Solar packages are available in two main configurations to suit different household needs, both of which come fully installed.

The A$6,999 package includes a 6.6kW solar panel array, a 5.5kW hybrid inverter, and a 10kWh battery.

The A$8,499 package provides the same 6.6kW solar array and inverter, but with a larger 20kWh battery capacity.

Package features

ALDI lists the following features as being included in the packages.

Premium Components The systems use high-quality components, including N-type TOPCon solar panels and safe Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries.

The systems use high-quality components, including N-type TOPCon solar panels and safe Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries. Blackout Protection In the event of a power outage, the emergency power circuit can keep essential appliances running.

In the event of a power outage, the emergency power circuit can keep essential appliances running. Online Portal Customers can track the progress of their installation through the ALDI Solar online portal, from initial checks to final setup.

Customers can track the progress of their installation through the ALDI Solar online portal, from initial checks to final setup. Mobile App The ALDI Solar app provides real-time data on energy production, consumption, and battery status.

Both packages are backed by solid warranties, including a 10-year warranty for the battery and inverter, and a 25-year performance guarantee on the panels, providing long-term peace of mind. Installations are scheduled to begin in November 2025.

For more information, head to aldisolar.com.au