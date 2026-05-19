All 276,000 employees at KPMG are getting Anthropic Claude AI licenses

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the core infrastructure for some of the biggest professional services firms on the planet. In a massive move that signals where the future of enterprise tech is headed, KPMG and Anthropic have announced a major global alliance. This partnership will see Anthropic’s advanced Claude AI models embedded directly into KPMG’s primary client delivery platforms.

The rollout is massive in scale, giving KPMG’s entire global workforce of more than 276,000 professionals access to Anthropic’s suite of AI capabilities. The initial focus of the rollout will target tax clients and private equity firms looking to streamline complex workflows.

The power of Claude inside Digital Gateway

At the center of this new rollout is the KPMG Digital Gateway, which is the firm’s global technology platform built on Microsoft Azure. This platform already combines proprietary tools, tax insights, and client data into a single operational environment.

By embedding Claude Cowork and Managed Agents directly into this platform, professionals can now build AI capabilities in real time. This means advisors and clients can collaborate with advanced artificial intelligence without ever leaving their secure data environment.

The efficiency gains from this deep integration are expected to alter how everyday consulting tasks are handled. Tasks that previously required navigating multiple disconnected applications can now be streamlined into a singular interface.

Turning weeks of tax work into minutes

For tax professionals, dealing with shifting global regulations is a constant and time-consuming challenge. Traditionally, building specialised AI workflows to help clients adapt to these regulatory updates was a lengthy process.

Teams used to spend weeks switching between different software tools and chat windows to achieve the right results. The new integration changes that dynamic entirely by moving the entire development loop inside Digital Gateway.

According to leadership within the firm, creating those exact same regulatory compliance capabilities now takes only a matter of minutes. It represents a fundamental shift in how professional services firms leverage data and technology to deliver client value.

“Building an AI agent to help clients adjust to changing tax regulations used to take weeks and required teams to switch between multiple tools and chat windows,”



“With Cowork and Managed Agents integrated in Digital Gateway, that same capability takes minutes. This is a totally different way of working.” Rema Serafi, Vice Vice Chair, Tax, KPMG US.

A major boost for private equity firms

The strategic alliance also positions KPMG as a preferred consultant for deploying Anthropic’s AI capabilities within the private equity sector. This focus aims to help portfolio companies responsibly adopt AI agents to unlock new productivity gains.

In the United States, the firm will integrate Claude into its specialised product offerings tailored for private equity clients. Furthermore, both organisations plan to co-develop brand-new, Claude-powered products designed specifically for portfolio companies.

One of the standout offerings emerging from this collaboration is a new platform called KPMG Blaze. This platform embeds Claude Code to help corporate clients accelerate their IT modernisation and cut down software development lifecycles.

Security, trust, and the human in the loop

Deploying artificial intelligence across a global workforce requires a strict focus on data security, trust, and corporate governance. This is especially true in highly regulated sectors where accuracy and accountability are completely non-negotiable.

To address this, the two companies are embedding cybersecurity, risk management, and AI assurance into the design of every system. Dedicated teams will use Claude to identify vulnerabilities, fix system flaws, and protect critical enterprise infrastructure.

All of these new AI tools and workflows are guided by the strict principles of the KPMG Trusted AI framework. This ensures that human judgment and oversight remain central to how the technology evaluates information and makes decisions.

“KPMG works in industries where accuracy, accountability, and trust aren’t optional, and they’re applying the same standard to AI. They’re rolling Claude out to 276,000 people across the business and using it for client work in tax and private equity. They’re also bringing it into cybersecurity, where it helps find and fix vulnerabilities. That’s what a firm-wide commitment to AI looks like, and we’re proud to be the partner they chose,” Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President, Anthropic.

Redefining the future of consulting

This alliance is a clear indicator that enterprise AI is moving past basic chat prompts and entering the era of autonomous agents. Corporate clients are already noticing a distinct difference in how their advisory teams operate day to day.

The integration of Anthropic’s models shifts the focus from simple technical adoption to reshaping how workflows are managed. It allows human workers to spend less time on manual data processing and more time exercising critical judgment.

As these advanced tools become deeply embedded in high-stakes corporate work, the role of the consultant is changing rapidly. The focus is now on combining capable technology with a clear understanding of human strategy to drive real business value.

“We’ve worked on the KPMG Digital Gateway platform for years. Adding Anthropic’s Claude models inside the platform changes what’s possible not just the speed, but the type of work itself. Our team is genuinely doing different things than they were six months ago, and this alliance takes it further. That’s the kind of progression we want from advisors who are serious about leading on AI.” Neil Dougherty, EVP and CFO, Keysight Technologies, Inc.

For more information, head to kpmg.com/governance