All About Electric Vehicles event offered potential EV buyers to have their questions answered

This morning the Kiewa Catchment Landcare Group hosted an engaging and informative event titled “All About Electric Vehicles” at La Trobe University Wodonga.

This event was designed for anyone curious about electric vehicles (EVs), particularly those considering making the switch but unsure about the details.

Initially, it may sound strange that a Landcare Group is hosting an EV event, but hearing from the staff it was clear that they are well versed in the impact that combustion vehicles have on the environment and one of the best ways to reduce that impact is for people to switch to zero-emission vehicles.

The event was broken into two parts, a Q&A session, followed by a walk around with a range of EVs, allowing potential owners to ask about the real-world ownership experience.

The Q&A session featured speaker Russell Klose of Kilowatt Cars.

A Passionate Expert Leading the Way

Russell Klose, the event’s featured speaker, brought a wealth of experience to the morning. With years in the auto industry, including importing cars and car parts from Japan since the 1990s, Klose has a deep understanding of automotive technology.

His passion for providing reliable, comfortable, and enjoyable transport options while safeguarding the planet made him the perfect guide for this session.

What Attendees Learned

The event promised to answer all the burning questions potential EV owners might have, and it delivered. Klose covered a comprehensive range of topics, ensuring attendees left with a clear understanding of what it means to own and operate an electric vehicle.

One of my reasons for attending today was to learn about the questions from the community and I was encouraged to see the discussions that emerged between owners and those with questions.

Questions and topics discussed included:

EV Tyre wear/costs

Serviceable parts, Service costs/schedule/locations

Reduced ongoing costs

Charging times/equipment

Charging an EV with off-grid power

EV fire risk (spoiler: incredibly low)

Battery technologies (NMC/LFP etc)

Battery degradation/longevity

Towing and Range

Hybrid vs Electric

Hydrogen vehicles

Hands-On Exploration

The event wasn’t just about listening—it was interactive. Attendees had the opportunity to get up close with a variety of electric vehicles, including fully electric cars, a plug-in hybrid ute, and even an electric motorbike.

They could peek inside, look under the bonnet (into the frunk), and see the technology in action. This hands-on element brought the discussion to life, allowing participants to connect the information they’d learned with tangible examples.

A credit to LaTrobe University, their Wodonga campus was the perfect location to host this event, as their carpark offers many dedicated EV charging parks. This includes a number of slower chargers that would allow students to charge during the day while attending courses, as well as a DC fast charger.

The vehicles on the display today were:

BYD E6

UBCO 2×2 Adventure utility bike

BYD Shark

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Ioniq

Nissan Leaf

Tesla Model 3

A community effort for a Sustainable Future

Organized by the Kiewa Catchment Landcare Groups, this event reflects their broader mission to foster an engaged and connected community that values and cares for the natural environment.

Known for supporting landcare initiatives across the Kiewa Valley in North-East Victoria, the group works to educate and enable people to protect and restore land, soils, and water.

As discussed earlier, hosting an event about EVs aligns perfectly with their vision of building resilient, thriving landscapes—extending that care to how we move through them.

Why It Matters

For many, the shift to electric vehicles can feel daunting, with questions about practicality, cost, and infrastructure looming large.

“All About Electric Vehicles” tackled those uncertainties head-on, empowering attendees with knowledge and confidence.

Whether someone was ready to buy an EV that day or just beginning to explore the idea, the event offered something valuable: clarity and inspiration.

Looking Ahead

The “All About Electric Vehicles” event underscores the growing interest in sustainable transport options and the role local organizations like the Kiewa Catchment Landcare Groups play in driving that conversation forward.

For anyone who missed it, the next local event to feature EVs will be the Off-the-Grid festival in Chiltern, VIC on April 12 and 13th –

https://www.offgridevent.com.au

The Kiewa Catchment Landcare Groups will share photos from these event in the next 1-2 weeks.