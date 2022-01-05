All-electric BMW iX M60 is coming to Australia, 112kWh battery offers up to 566km range

BMW Australia has announced the all-new all-electric BMW iX M60 is coming to Australia! The iX M60 is the third variant in the BMW iX line-up and represents the latest fully electric offering from the BMW M high-performance brand following the BMW i4 M50, which also launches in Australia in 2022.

The output figures and performance capability of the iX M60 are befitting of BMW M, with up to 455kW* and 1015Nm* of torque and up to 1100Nm* when Launch Control is activated. The all-new model accelerates from zero to 100km/h in just 3.8-seconds* and has a top speed of 250km/h.

Its towering straight-line ability is complemented by multiple elements to enhance dynamic potential and body control, including electric all-wheel-drive, a highly responsive actuator-based wheel slip limitation and suspension technology integrating BMW M specifically tuned dual-axle air suspension with automatic level control.

The iX M60 will additionally offer 566 kilometres of driving range according to the WLTP test cycle.

Ideal platform for honed sports activity vehicle performance

The BMW iX provides an optimum foundation for an all-electric sports activity vehicle (SAV) featuring high-performance characteristics.

Both the body structure and suspension set-up are geared towards combining superior ride comfort with sporty handling characteristics.

The aluminium spaceframe concept and the carbon cage with carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof, side and rear sections represent an intelligent mix of materials that combine increased rigidity with optimised weight.

The use of CFRP to reduce weight has a long tradition at BMW M GmbH. The high-tech material achieved notable results in combining engine performance and low weight in the legendary BMW M3 CSL, which launched in 2003.



Use of the material in the CSL meant BMW M GmbH was the first to adopt CFRP in large-scale automotive production. Today, a carbon fibre roof and other components made from CFRP are integral to the lightweight construction principle of numerous BMW M vehicles.

The BMW iX M60’s performance, efficiency and range also benefit from its optimised aerodynamic properties.

The high-voltage battery is located deep down in the underbody, lowering the vehicle’s centre of gravity to deliver agile handling and balanced axle load distribution.

This means the performance characteristics of the BMW iX M60 are not only characterised by spontaneous acceleration but also by outstanding cornering dynamics and handling that can be precisely controlled at all times.

First BMW M offering based on the new future modular system

The BMW iX M60 combines its typical M performance characteristics with the exceptionally advanced technology of the BMW Group’s new future modular system in the areas of driver assistance, operation, connectivity and digital services.

This creates an experience of premium mobility unique in the competitive environment. The completely redeveloped interior architecture also contributes to this approach, creating a generous feeling of space.

As with the two other iX model variants, the BMW iX M60 features the most extensive range of standard equipment ever offered by BMW in the field of driving technology systems as well as numerous innovations.

A new generation of sensors, a new software stack and a powerful computing platform also provide considerable potential for consistently advancing automated driving and parking functions.

The latest generation iDrive display and control system expands the interaction between driver and vehicle, allowing natural dialogue.

It is based on the new BMW Operating System 8 and has been designed with a clear focus on the touch function of the new BMW Curved Display and voice communication with the extensively enhanced BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Remote Software Upgrades will offer the possibility to install new and improved vehicle functions over-the-air via the BMW Australia ConnectedDrive store.

Navigation with the cloud-based BMW Maps system and Augmented Reality Video on the Control Display ensure fast and precise route planning as well as traffic guidance. The BMW iX is also a pioneer in data transmission, adopting 5G capable connectivity.

Latest battery cell technology and innovative charging system

The BMW iX M60 features a high-voltage 112kWh EV battery with high energy density and outstanding qualities when it comes to performance, charging and discharging behaviour, durability and safety.

The Combined Charging Unit (CCU) of the BMW iX M60 was designed for particularly flexible charging.

It can charge alternating current (AC) with a power of up to 11kW into the high-voltage battery. Direct current (DC) can be charged with power of up to 200kW.

For example, the battery charge level in the BMW iX M60 can be raised from 10 to 80 percent in around 35 minutes. In addition, range con be increased by up to 150 kilometres in just 10 minutes at a DC fast-charging station starting with a battery charge level of 10 percent.

Clear design language, innovative feeling of space and comprehensive standard equipment

The iX M60’s powerful proportions, reduced surface design and precise details characterise the clear exterior look and give the vehicle a distinctive presence.

Its high-performance character is underlined by aesthetic touches including brake callipers of the sports brake system painted in dark blue with M logo, optional BMW Individual Titanium Bronze Exterior Line and M logos in the new High Gloss Black/Titanium Bronze finish on the front side panels and the rear of the vehicle.

Twenty two inch aerodynamic alloy wheels with an exclusive Titanium Bronze design will also be available on locally-delivered iX M60 models.

The spacious, high-quality and innovatively designed interior helps the driver concentrate while also providing a high level of travel comfort and feel of progressive luxury.

Multifunction seats with integrated headrests, the large BMW Curved Display, hexagonal steering wheel and anthracite-coloured roof liner are all designed to further enhance driving pleasure.

Absence of the centre tunnel creates additional legroom as well as space for storage and a centre console designed in the style of a high-quality piece of furniture.

The no-cost optional Suite interior includes olive leaf extract tanned natural leather seats, instrument panel, centre console and door trim surfaces, as well as Gold Bronze surfaces and controls.

An M logo is shown in the left-hand area of the information display regardless of the selected display layout and the activated My Mode.

The exclusive character of the BMW iX M60 is further emphasised by its exceptionally comprehensive level of standard equipment. Among other elements, it includes BMW Live Cockpit Professional and BMW Natural Interaction, which allows functions to be operated using speech and gestures.

In addition, it will be available with Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, BMW Laserlight, Comfort Access, Active Seat Ventilation for driver and front passenger and the Heat Comfort Package.