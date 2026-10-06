Almost 1 in 4 new car sales in Australia were EVs during September, no signs of slowing down

For the past couple of years, sceptics have claimed that electric vehicle adoption in Australia had peaked. The narrative was that early adopters had bought their cars, demand was cooling off, and everyday drivers would stick with internal combustion. The official sales data for September 2026 tells a completely different story.

What we are witnessing right now is not a temporary spike or a fleeting statistical anomaly. This is a sustained, genuine transition from fossil-fuelled transport to electric vehicles.

Australia’s new vehicle market recorded 102,924 total sales in September 2026, marking a modest 0.9% increase compared to the same month last year. While the total volume remained steady, the shift beneath the surface was seismic. Battery electric vehicles accounted for 24.2% of the entire Australian market in September.

To understand how fast this curve is steepening, pure battery electric vehicles held an 11.3% market share in September 2025. In the space of 12 months, that share has more than doubled.

Across the first 9 months of 2026, fully electric cars represent 18.9% of all new vehicles sold, compared to 8.1% over the same period in 2025. When nearly 1 in 4 new cars rolling out of Australian showrooms has a charging port instead of a fuel cap, the debate about whether electric cars will work for regular families is finished. They are already here, and Australians are buying them in record numbers.

The death spiral for traditional combustion

While electric drivetrains surged, internal combustion engines suffered sharp declines. Petrol vehicle sales plunged by 36.2% in September, while diesel sales dropped 18.4%.

Buyers who are not quite ready to commit to a pure battery vehicle are still ditching pure petrol. Plug-in hybrid sales skyrocketed by 122.7 per cent compared to September last year, while conventional closed-loop hybrids grew by 20.7%. When you combine battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and conventional hybrids, electrified drivetrains now make up a dominant slice of the showroom floor.

Traditional commercial vehicles also saw a pullback. Light commercial vehicle sales fell 13.2% year-on-year, though this was balanced out by a 6.3% lift in passenger cars and a 6.1% growth in SUVs.

“Australian motorists are embracing a broader range of powertrains, following greater model choice offered by manufacturers and growing competition. The changes seen throughout this year are continuing. Many consumers are making practical decisions and selecting from the range of available technologies that best meet their needs.” Dianne O’Hara, Acting Chief Executive, Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

Unpacking the real top 10 with Tesla included

The official monthly VFACTS reporting provided by the industry always presents an interesting picture, but it frequently leaves out the full context because certain electric manufacturers report their delivery numbers through separate channels.

The officially published top 10 models for September listed the Ford Ranger in first place with 5,062 deliveries, followed by the Toyota RAV4 at 4,624, and the Toyota HiLux at 4,455. The rest of the published top 10 included the BYD Sealion 7 (2,687), Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (2,059), GWM Haval Jolion (2,018), Geely EX5 (2,008), Toyota Prado (2,006), Isuzu D-Max (1,866), and MG ZS (1,805).

However, looking at the comprehensive Electric Vehicle Council sales figures reveals the true scale of what Australian motorists are driving home.

Tesla logged an impressive 5,654 sales in September across its two volume vehicles. If we integrate Tesla into the national model rankings, the Tesla Model Y completely disrupts the podium.

With 4,476 total deliveries across the month, the Tesla Model Y was not just the best-selling electric vehicle in Australia. It was the third best-selling vehicle in the entire country, outstripping the Toyota HiLux (4,455) and landing just 148 sales behind the second-placed Toyota RAV4.

Tesla Model Y breakdown:

Model Y L: 1,764 sales

Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive: 1,640 sales

Model Y Long Range AWD: 765 sales

Model Y Performance: 307 sales

The Model 3 also posted a solid performance, recording 1,178 units in September. That was made up of 637 Rear-Wheel Drive variants, 403 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variants, and 138 units of the Model 3 Performance.

Adding Tesla’s 5,654 deliveries to the national brand leaderboard puts Tesla comfortably in sixth position overall for the month, behind Toyota (17,682), BYD (8,191), Ford (7,592), Kia (5,901), and Mazda (5,702), but ahead of GWM (5,212), Hyundai (5,073), MG (4,635), Geely (4,473), and Chery (4,205).

Polestar branches out with fresh hardware

Polestar also contributed a much more modest 200 electric deliveries to the national tally in September. While the brand has leaned heavily on the Polestar 2 fastback over recent years, we are finally seeing the arrival of its wider portfolio on Australian streets.

The newly introduced Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe was the brand’s primary volume driver for the month with 114 deliveries, split between 81 Long Range AWD models and 33 Rear-Wheel Drive models.

The Polestar 2 recorded 76 sales, comprising 47 Rear-Wheel Drive models and 29 Long Range AWD units. At the top end of town, the flagship Polestar 3 large SUV contributed 6 sales, alongside the first 4 local registrations of the Polestar 5 performance grand tourer. As showroom availability stabilizes, Polestar’s multi-tier model lineup should give the brand stronger ground against European luxury rivals.

China solidifies its manufacturing dominance

The September figures underline another structural transformation: where our vehicles are built.

China was the single largest country of origin for new vehicles sold in Australia during September, accounting for 35.5% of the entire market. Japan followed in second place with 22.5%, Thailand captured 17.3%, and South Korea took 9.6 per cent.

This shift is driven by two major dynamics. First is the rapid ascent of domestic Chinese nameplates like BYD, Chery, GWM, and Geely, which are aggressively targeting volume segments with competitive pricing and high standard equipment levels. Second is the reality that global automakers increasingly use Chinese manufacturing plants to supply right-hand-drive vehicles to Australia. Every Tesla Model 3 and Model Y delivered locally originates from Gigafactory Shanghai, and Polestar’s production footprint relies heavily on Chinese assembly plants.

Australia has become one of the most open and competitive automotive testbeds in the world, and Chinese factories are supplying the bulk of that demand.

Infrastructure must keep up with the fleet

With pure electric vehicles securing nearly a quarter of all monthly new car sales, the practical implications for day-to-day charging can no longer be treated as a secondary thought.

When electric vehicle adoption sat around 2 to 3%, private home charging did the heavy lifting and highway fast chargers were primarily used by early adopters undertaking road trips. At nearly 25% monthly market share, the volume of electric cars entering the national fleet means public fast-charging infrastructure requires immediate, aggressive scaling.

Single-stall 50kW chargers tucked behind shopping centres are relics of the past. To prevent bottlenecks on key highway corridors, especially during regional holiday travel periods, network operators and governments need to prioritize reliable, multi-bay ultra-rapid charging hubs with pull-through capacity for towing.

The Australian public has made its verdict clear. Drivers want lower running costs, smooth electric powertrains, and modern vehicle software. The vehicles have proven they are ready for Australian conditions, and motorists are buying them in volume. The priority now must be ensuring the charging network expands rapidly enough to support them.

Data provided by FCAI and Electric Vehicle Council.

For more information, head to Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.