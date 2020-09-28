Amazon Australia Prime Day 2020 will actually last 66 hours

Amazon Australia has announced its annual Prime Day event. This now-famous event offers Australian Prime members access to incredible savings during the world’s longest Prime Day.

This year, Prime Day will begin on October 13th at 12AM AEDT, with local deals running for 48 hours until 11:59PM AEDT on Wednesday, October 14th.

Deals from America will be available on Amazon.com.au through Amazon’s global store until 6PM AEDT on Thursday, 15 October, giving Aussie Prime members access to a massive 66 hours of deals.

Prime Day is famous for discounts across tens of thousands of products from both big brands and small local businesses, including Bosch, Huggies, Samsung, Gobe and Zenify. Deals will launch across all categories including Amazon devices, consumer electronics, pantry food and drink, toys, fashion, beauty and more.

“2020 has been a difficult year and kicking off our partnership with Amazon.com.au has allowed us to reach new customers alongside existing ones. With Prime Day just around the corner and Amazon Australia’s focus this year on supporting small Aussie businesses through the Shop Local store, we’re really excited to see the results we can achieve.” Tom Maclean, Founder of SOFI Spritz

Ahead of the huge shopping event, Amazon Australia puts Aussie small businesses front and centre on Prime Day and beyond through their ‘Shop Local’ store.

The ‘Shop Local’ store features products from hundreds of Australian small businesses, and new curated collections to connect customers with local brands including 123 Nourish Me from Perth and Sofi Spritz from regional New South Wales. Customers can access the Shop Local store on www.Amazon.com.au/shoplocal

Early Prime Day deals start now

From today, Prime members can shop early exclusive offers and deals.

• Amazon Music Unlimited – For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs, ad-free. $11.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

• Audible – Prime members who haven’t tried Audible can get a 3-month Audible free trial that includes an audiobook of their choice each month, a bonus monthly audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors, and unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio. $16.45/month thereafter. Customers

can cancel anytime.

• Kindle Unlimited – Prime members who haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited can enjoy 3 months of subscription for free from 1 October. $13.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

• Prime Video – Prime members and customers can rent popular movies starting at $0.99 on Prime Video Store from 12AM AEDT on Wednesday, 7 October.

Amazon has over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment.

In Australia, that includes access to free shipping in as fast as 2 days on Prime eligible products, unlimited access to Prime Video, 2 million songs with Amazon Music, more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming.

New customers in Australia can try Prime at amazon.com.au/prime with Amazon’s 30-day free trial, and then join Prime for $6.99 a month, or save 30% with an annual membership at $59.

Prime members in Australia will join members in U.S., U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, and – new this year –

Turkey and Brazil, in unlocking brilliant discounts during Prime Day 2020. To learn more head to amazon.com.au/primeday