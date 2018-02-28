Amazon buys Ring, a billion dollars serious about IoT

Ring is been acquired by Amazon. In what is understood to be worth around US$1 Billion, giant Amazon are getting very serious about IoT hardware by acquiring Ring. The company is most famous for making the internet connected doorbell, but have since expanded their product portfolio to home security cameras and flood lights.

The acquisition comes at a time where competition in the space is huge and it seems Amazon is awfully serious about winning. Amazon’s home IoT offering also features their super successful voice assistant, Echo devices with Alexa built in. Competition comes from giants like Google, Samsung, Sony and others like D-Link, Belkin and more.

Amazon unveiled its own home security camera, Cloud Cam as recently as October last year and companion Amazon Key app that enabled owners to unlock smart locks to allow couriers to deliver packages inside your home.

An Amazon spokesperson provided a statement about the acquisition in which they said,

“Ring’s home security products and services have delighted customers since day one. We’re excited to work with this talented team and help them in their mission to keep homes safe and secure.”

More information at GeekWire.