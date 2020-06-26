Amazon enters autonomous car market, acquires Zoox

Zoox is a company that builds Autonomous vehicle solutions and Amazon just snapped them up for more than one billion dollars.

While many people think of Amazon as the online marketplace, one of Amazon’s biggest successes is their distribution channels. They’re already moving to use cleaner, greener electric vans, but this next step could make things even more efficient and economical, replacing the driver as well.

While Zoox’s technology could help Amazon create autonomous vehicles, it is important to remember that humans will still need to be on board to load and unload the vehicle.

Another one of Amazon’s core competencies is their cloud services, with AWS. This massive server infrastructure will help assist the computationally intensive game of autonomous driving.

Here’s a recent video of Zoox’s technology in action.

“Zoox is working to imagine, invent, and design a world-class autonomous ride-hailing experience. Like Amazon, Zoox is passionate about innovation and about its customers, and we’re excited to help the talented Zoox team to bring their vision to reality in the years ahead.” Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s CEO, Worldwide Consumer.

We are delighted to announce that Zoox is teaming up with @amazon. We have made great strides in creating autonomous mobility from the ground up, and are excited to continue working with our exceptionally talented team to realize that vision. https://t.co/TdQKaebKW7 — Zoox (@zoox) June 26, 2020

Today’s news has big implications for the industry. It’s one thing for a startup to take on the likes of Tesla and Google’s Waymo, it’s another to have someone like Amazon, with their massive resources enter the market.

Amazon are unlikely to create vehicles that sell to consumers anytime soon, but with the reputation of someone like Amazon, it’s likely other automakers start to consider them as a supplier for their autonomous efforts.

More information at Amazon.