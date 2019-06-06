Amazon Fashion’s The Drop – limited-edition exclusives for 30 hours

Amazon has just launched a new limited-editing shopping experience called ‘The Drop‘. From Amazon Fashion, this brings you of-the-moment collections designed by influencers from around the world.

Once a collection drops you have 30 hours to shop (or less because fabrics are limited). Each piece is then made-on-demand, just for you. The limited-edition collections can be paired perfectly with Staples by The Drop, so you can shop each head-to-toe look.

Customers all around the world can now shop Fashion influencer Paola Alberdi’s collection via the Amazon App or mobile browser. Additional fashion influencers designing for The Drop include but are not limited to Emi Suzuki, Sierra Furtado, Leonie Hanne and Patricia Bright.

“I am beyond grateful to Amazon for entrusting me to be the first influencer to launch The Drop, their innovative new shopping experience. I have worked hard for many years to create a brand that is true to myself and did the same with this collection. Fashion can be so expensive but my belief is that it should not have to be expensive to feel beautiful. The primary goal of my collection is simply to help women feel good about themselves. I’m so excited to share these pieces with the world!”.

Paola Alberdi