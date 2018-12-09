Many of us will buy presents for loved ones online this year. If you’re online shopping includes Amazon.com.au, then you’ll want to check if that gift is eligible for free gift wrapping.

While the act of giving and receiving presents is presents is certainly the fun part, wrapping them is most definitely not.

To see if the items you’ve selected can be gift wrapped for free, just enter the code ‘GIFTWRAP18’ into the ‘Redeem a gift card or promotion code’ section and click apply.

At the time of writing there’s currently around 100 items that are, mostly presents for the little ones, but it’s pretty great to see this offer available to all Amazon customers, not just Prime subscribers.

While this doesn’t require Amazon Prime, it just so happens that the items on the list are all Amazon Prime items, meaning members get free delivery, as well as the free wrapping.

While we’re talking Christmas shopping, if you haven’t yet seen our 2018 Christmas Gift Guide, then make sure you check it out, there’s plenty of ideas, when buying technology for different people in your life.

You can see the full list at Amazon.com.au