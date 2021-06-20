Amazon Prime Day deals are now live. Big discounts on technology, games, entertainment and more

Amazon Australia’s massive Prime Day Shopping event is now live. Despite the annual event being called ‘Prime Day’ Amazon Prime members have 65 hours to take advantage of deals on tens of thousands of products from big brands and small businesses such as Bosch, Calvin Klein, Dell, De’Longhi, Dyson, Garmin, Lenovo, Nintendo, Samsonite, Samsung, Sony, Yamaha as well as small local businesses including UpFlow, Little Archer & Co. and BIGSOFTI.

Local deals will run for 48 hours until 11:59PM AEST on Tuesday, 22 June, with Prime Day deals from the UK and US available on Amazon.com.au through Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on Wednesday, 23 June. Australian Prime members will also receive free expedited delivery on all Prime eligible items shipped and sold by Amazon US or Amazon UK. Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com.au/prime to participate in Prime Day.

“Prime Day is now live with huge savings available to Australian Prime members on products across the site. Deals will be live for 65 hours with new deals dropping throughout the event, so we encourage shoppers to keep coming back to make the most of the great savings available. Last Prime Day marked the two biggest days for small Australian businesses on Amazon.com.au and we are proud to put them front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store during one of our busiest shopping events.” Arno Lenior, Director of Prime for Amazon Australia

Amazon Australia is putting small businesses front and centre through their ‘Shop Local’ store. The ‘Shop Local’ store features curated collections to connect customers with Australian businesses, including Little Archer & Co. from Sunshine Coast, Queensland, that creates quality baby and toddler products.

“To me, Prime Day is an opportunity to get as much exposure as possible, through showcasing great products which our shoppers can pick up at a discounted price. It’s the time of year when our sales volume tends to spike dramatically, helping to put the brand in a strong position for the year ahead. Building relations and trust with new and existing customers promotes continued growth for Little Archer & Co. and enables us to offer more to Australian families.” Denise, Founder of Little Archer & Co.

Prime members can access the below deals today during Amazon Australia’s massive shopping event:

Small Businesses

Save on products from small Australian businesses including Meluka Australia, BIGSOFTI, Song Saga, UpFlow Brewing, Little Archer & Co., Milkdrop, Patch, Baresop and more.

Amazon Devices

Save 68% off RRP on Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

Save 40% off RRP on all-new Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick Lite.

Save 50% off RRP on Echo Dot (4th Gen).

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Ring Home Security.

Save $50 off RRP on Kindle Paperwhite 8GB, plus 50% off select Kindle Paperwhite covers.

Save 33% off RRP on All-new Echo Show 10.

Electronics

Savings on Sony WH1000XM3 over-ear phones, select bluetooth speakers, soundbars and more.

Save up to 24% off on select Yamaha Speakers and HiFi Systems.

Save on select Epson Home Theatre Projectors.

Save 34% off RRP on Samsung Tab A7 Wi-Fi 32GB, Grey.

Save up to 45% off RRP on select Jabra Overear and On-Ear headphones.

Save up to 25% off RRP on select Panasonic Cameras and Lenses.

Save on select Canon camera and accessories.

Save up to 50% off RRP on select KRK studio monitors.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 for $99.

Save up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin Smartwatches.

PC

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Chromebook computers.

Save on select LG monitor and laptops.

Save on select Lenovo laptops, tablets, monitors, and accessories.

Save on select ASUS laptops.

Save on select Dell laptops and monitors.

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Samsung memory cards.

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Wacom products.

Save up to 36% off RRP on select Sandisk devices.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS networking devices.

Video Games:

Save on Oculus 256GB Headsets.

Save up to 35% off RRP on select Astro Gaming accessories.

Save 37% off RRP on Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch.

Home & Kitchen

Savings on select V8, V10 and V11 Dyson Animal Stick Vacuums.

Save on Miele Complete C3 Family All-rounder Vacuum Cleaner, Graphite Grey.

Save on Philips Air Fryer XXL White HD9630/21.

Save on select De’Longhi appliances.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select products from Joseph Joseph.

Save on select Arovec products.

Save on select Ecovacs Vacuum cleaners.

Smart Home

Save up to 33% off RRP on Philips Hue Smart lighting.

Save up to 33% off RRP on select Samsung Smart Door Lock products.

Save up to 25% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras.

Home Improvement and Lawn & Garden

Save up to 40% off RRP on select BLACK+DECKER Tools & Home products.

Save up to 38% off RRP on select Dremel tools.

Save up to 41% off RRP on select Bosch tools.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Bosch measuring devices.

Save up to 36% off RRP on select Bosch lawn and garden products.

Office

Save up to 50% off RRP on select Stabilo stationery.

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Derwent art supplies.

Save up to 50% off RRP on select stationery from Artline.

Household essentials

Save on select OMO, Comfort and Surf Laundry essentials.

Save on select Dettol & Scholl products.

Save on select Cleaning and Household Essentials from Pine O Cleen, Fairy & Clinell.

Save on select Finish dishwashing tablets.

Pantry Food & Drink

Save up to 50% off RRP on select T2 products.

Save up to 40% off RRP on select L’OR products.

Save up to 50% off RRP on select Lavazza products.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Tabasco, El Yucateco, Culley’s, and other hot sauces.

Save on select Red Bull products.

$14 for Pepsi, Solo and Sunkist 30 packs.

Beer, Wine & Spirits

Save on select Spirits from Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Tanqueray & Baileys.

Save on select Spirits and Wine from Southern Comfort, Glenlivet and more.

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Save on select Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang products and more.

Save on select Active Skin care brands including QV, Cetaphil and La Roche-Posay.

Save on select Cosmetics from Maybelline, Rimmel, NYX and more.

Save on select Salon Hair and Nail brands including OPI, Wella SP, Bluesky and more.

Save on select Oral-B Oral Care products.

Save on select Hair Care and Hair Colour from Head & Shoulders, TRESemme, Garnier and more.

Save on select KOREAN BEAUTY brands.

Save up to 35% on select Philips Male Grooming products.

Automotive

Save 40% off RRP on select NOCO car batteries, jump starters and chargers.

Books, DVDs & Music

Save 61% off RRP on ‘A Promised Land’ by Barack Obama.

Save 61% off RRP on Ottolenghi ‘FLAVOUR’.

Save on select Non-Fiction Books.

Save up to 50% off select TV and Movie Boxsets.

Save on select Vinyl.

Save on select recent release Movies and TV.

Save on select 4K Movies and TV.

Fashion

Save on select men’s and women’s Calvin Klein clothing.

Save on select Carrera, Polaroid, Kate Spade and Tommy Hilfiger sunglasses.

Save on select Bonds clothing.

Save on select Champion clothing.

Save on select Tommy Hilfiger clothing.

Save on select products from Lacoste.

Save on select Skechers shoes.

Save on select products from New Balance.

Save on select products from Crocs.

Save on select products from Merrell.

Pay $289 for the Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch.

Luggage

Save on select Samsonite and American Tourister suitcases.

Baby

Save on select Tommee Tippee parent favourites.

Save on select big brand baby monitors from VTECH, Kodak and Oricom.

Save on select Mustela Baby Skin Care products.

Musical Instruments

Save up to 40% off RRP on Pioneer DJ equipment.

Amazon have over 200 million paid members around the world and given the relatively low cost and significant benefits, it’s easy to see why.

In Australia, that includes access to free shipping on Prime eligible orders, access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, unlimited access to more than 1,000 e-books and magazines with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more.

If you’re not already a Prime Member, new customers in Australia can join Prime at amazon.com.au/prime with Amazon’s 30-day free trial, and then pay AU$6.99 a month, or save 30 per cent with an annual membership at AU$59.