Amber’s $13.6M V2G trial scales to 1,000 homes, turning EVs into grid batteries

Australia’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating at a rapid pace, with the latest figures showing that more than one in every six new cars sold is now fully electric. This significant shift is happening against a backdrop of volatile energy prices, with Australians battling high fuel costs and soaring electricity bills. It’s a perfect storm of challenges and opportunities for the energy sector.

Into this environment steps Amber Electric, one of Australia’s most progressive energy retailers, announcing a massive expansion of its vehicle-to-grid (V2G) trial. The initial program, which started small, is now set to scale up significantly to include 1,000 Australian homes, marking the largest residential V2G rollout in the nation. This expansion is a monumental moment, signaling that V2G is quickly moving from a niche concept to a mainstream reality.

The sheer scale of this project has attracted substantial backing, with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) providing A$13.6 million in funding. This financial support underscores the critical role V2G is expected to play in stabilising Australia’s future energy system. The technology essentially gives households the ability to transform their EVs into high-capacity “batteries on wheels.”

These mobile batteries can not only power a customer’s home but also earn revenue by intelligently selling stored energy back into the national grid during peak price periods.

The announcement, marked by Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen in NSW, highlights the government’s commitment to supporting the regulatory environment for this technology. Minister Bowen was crucial in overseeing the necessary regulatory changes that made V2G commercially viable here in Australia.

From niche trial to national scaling

Amber’s journey to this major expansion began with a small, yet impactful, 50-charger pilot program conducted in partnership with EV manufacturer BYD. The early results from this initial trial provided compelling evidence that the technology works exactly as intended. This early success provided the confidence needed for the larger, 1,000-home rollout, proving that the technology is ready to scale up nationally.

The demand for V2G solutions is clearly present, as Amber already has a substantial waiting list of close to 6,000 Australians keen to participate in the program. This massive interest shows that consumers are actively looking for practical ways to take greater control over their energy consumption and costs. It also confirms that V2G is viewed as a key element of the modern, connected home.

Chris Thompson, Co-CEO of Amber, emphasised the significance of this scaling, noting the shift from theory to widespread deployment. He highlighted the real-world financial benefits already being seen by participants.

“Our initial rollout proved it works. 1,000 homes proves it scales.” – Chris Thompson, co-ceo, amber.

Thompson continued, explaining the dramatic potential for household earnings.

“We’ve already seen a South Australian customer earn A$500 in a single afternoon during a heatwave, customers can now save thousands annually through V2G. This expansion positions Australia as a world leader in V2G, and we see a future where millions of Australians buying EVs in the next few years can do the same.” Chris Thompson, co-ceo, amber.

The ability to earn money by feeding stored power back into the grid, particularly during periods of high demand, is a powerful incentive for EV owners. This income stream, combined with reductions in energy consumption, means V2G participants are seeing real money flowing back into their pockets. This direct financial benefit helps to accelerate the shift away from reliance on older, dirtier generation methods such as gas and coal.

The amber advantage: smart automation and wholesale pricing

What sets Amber’s approach apart from other attempts at V2G is the fundamental financial model they employ. Amber is unique in the Australian market as the only energy retailer that passes the wholesale electricity price directly through to its customers. This allows their smart platform to automatically optimise battery, solar, and EV usage based on real-time market prices.

This setup means customers can genuinely earn the full value from their energy exports, rather than being restricted by fixed-price tariffs offered by traditional V2G plans. Furthermore, Amber’s plan ensures customers retain complete control over their vehicle’s charge state and don’t face minimum plug-in time requirements. They are free to use their power however they choose, whether for powering the home, storing solar, or selling back to the grid.

Thompson elaborated on this competitive differentiation, stating:

“Unlike other V2G plans that require minimum plug-in time and offer fixed price tariffs, Amber combines wholesale energy with smart automation so customers can earn the full value from their exports, power their homes through vehicle-to-home technology, and retain complete control. Real money back in people’s pockets and a grid that relies less on gas and coal.” Chris Thompson, co-ceo, amber.

The expansion will see V2G-capable charging infrastructure installed in the 1,000 participating homes, seamlessly connected to Amber’s smart software.

This integration is what provides the automated access to wholesale prices, ensuring customers maximise the financial value of their EV battery. This represents a powerful new way for households to interact with the energy market, giving them the tools to compete with large-scale generators.

Removing technical and trust barriers

A significant hurdle for V2G adoption globally has been manufacturer warranty concerns regarding the frequent charging and discharging cycles. Early on, carmakers were hesitant to confirm that V2G participation would not void an EV’s battery warranty. Amber and BYD have directly addressed this concern in a substantial move to build consumer confidence.

BYD Australia COO Stephen Collins confirmed that BYD will provide a full warranty for all of its customer’s EVs that are participating in the trial. This commitment is crucial, as it removes one of the most substantial psychological and financial barriers to widespread V2G adoption in the Australian market. It confirms that the technology is not only safe for the vehicle but also supported by the manufacturer. Collins highlighted BYD’s long-standing dedication to energy innovation, explaining that the company views its vehicles as more than just transport solutions.

“BYD’s foundations are built on innovation in renewable energy capture and storage, evolving over recent years into leadership with new energy vehicle manufacturing.

BYD vehicles offer more than affordable electrified mobility solutions, they connect Australians into an energy ecosystem where the vehicle offers more than just transport.” Stephen Collins, coo, byd australia.

This collaborative approach is precisely what ARENA CEO Darren Miller believes is necessary to unlock V2G’s full potential. The project requires the alignment of technology, networks, car makers, and consumers. Giving manufacturers confidence through validated approaches to battery use is a major component of this strategy.

A huge boost for grid stability

The impact of V2G technology extends far beyond the individual household, promising substantial benefits for the entire electricity network. As Electric Vehicle Council CEO Julie Delvecchio pointed out, the energy storage capacity of an EV is immense compared to standard home solutions.

“One EV stores five and a half times more energy than a typical home battery,” Julie Delvecchio, ceo, electric vehicle council.

This massive storage capacity, when aggregated across thousands of vehicles, creates a potent virtual power plant (VPP) that can be instantly dispatched when the grid is strained. It provides a flexible and decentralised source of reserve power, which is vital as Australia integrates more intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar. This capability significantly improves grid resilience and stability, benefiting every consumer by reducing the reliance on costly, fast-starting fossil fuel generators.

ARENA’s Darren Miller reinforced this systemic benefit, noting that the project demonstrates how EVs can become fully active participants in the energy system. This active participation leads directly to cost savings for owners and better overall utilisation of existing grid infrastructure. Better utilisation, in turn, helps to lower the network cost burden for all consumers.

“To unlock V2G at scale, we need to bring together customers, car makers, networks and technology providers. A big part of that is giving manufacturers the confidence their vehicles will perform as expected, including through validated approaches to battery use and warranties.” Darren Miller, ceo, arena.

A bipartisan future for energy

The involvement of the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, at the launch in Lidcombe, signals the importance the Australian Government places on this technology. By launching the expansion, Minister Bowen underlined the multifaceted utility of V2G, moving the EV past its traditional function.

This simple statement captures the massive potential of integrating transport and energy infrastructure. For those with rooftop solar, V2G offers an even greater advantage. It allows them to store excess clean energy generated during the day and then deploy that cheap, clean power at night or whenever it is needed most. This effectively maximises the value of their existing solar investment.

Minister Bowen also emphasised the complete control users retain over their stored energy.

“Australians with rooftop solar will be able to use their car to store the energy they’ve generated and then use that cheap, clean energy when they need it most.



With vehicle to grid, they’ll then be able to use that power however they choose – whether that’s selling it back to the grid, powering their homes or driving one of the cheapest-to-run cars on the road. Minister Chris Bowen, minister for climate change and energy.

Paving the way for commercial launch in 2026

The current 1,000-home expansion is a critical step in building the evidence base required to fully commercialise the V2G offering. All the data and modelling from the trial, including the financial and operational outcomes, will be independently verified by enX. This independent validation is crucial for ensuring the results are robust and credible for regulators, industry, and future partners.

With the trial set to deliver real results and validate the model, Amber is targeting a commercial product launch in 2026. This timeline puts Australia firmly on track to becoming one of the most advanced and consumer-driven V2G markets in the world. The combination of strong consumer demand, government backing through ARENA, and the full support of a major car manufacturer like BYD, creates a powerful momentum that is hard to stop.

The integration of vehicle and energy technology promises a future where EVs are not just a transport solution but a vital, value-generating asset for the home and the backbone of a cleaner, more resilient national energy grid.

For Australian consumers, this means lower bills, greater energy independence, and a tangible contribution to the country’s renewable energy transition. It’s a revolutionary move that confirms the transformative potential of next-generation technology. For more information, head to Amber Electric.