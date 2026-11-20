Buying a good commuter e-bike usually forces an annoying compromise. Either you end up with a heavy, bulky utility bike that feels like wrestling a small motorbike into a lift or onto a car rack, or you buy a stripped-back lightweight commuter that runs out of puff the moment you hit a steep hill with a week’s worth of groceries on the back.

Amflow is trying to bridge that gap with its first city commuter line, the Amflow UE Series. Known until now for its electric mountain bikes, the brand is bringing its full-carbon frame engineering and Avinox M2 drive system to urban riders in Australia across two models: the Amflow UE Carbon at A$4,999 RRP and the Amflow UE Carbon Pro at A$5,599 RRP.

Both bikes are available now through official Amflow channels and authorised retail partners, and on paper the spec sheet reads more like a high-end trail bike dressed up for the daily school run. Still, whenever an e-bike brand throws around big numbers for weight, range and charging speed, it pays to read the fine print before you get your wallet out.

Lightweight carbon frame, with a catch on the scales

The headline pitch for the UE Series is its full-carbon fibre step-through frame. The bare Amflow E1 frame weighs 2.35kg, and Amflow quotes a total bike weight of 20.9kg for the Amflow UE Carbon. That is genuinely light for a full-featured commuter e-bike, especially one with suspension and a 600Wh battery.

Here is where my scepticism kicks in, though. That 20.9kg figure is measured without the front and rear racks, mudguards, pedals, kickstand, bike lock, bottle cage and chainguard fitted. Once you bolt on the practical commuter gear that actually makes this bike useful for daily errands, the real kerb weight is going to climb. Amflow has not published the fully dressed weight with all accessories installed, so if you plan to carry it up apartment stairs regularly, you will want to lift a fully equipped showroom bike first.

The frame itself comes in a single Lunar White colour and uses a low step-through layout with a 70-degree head tube angle and 70-degree seat tube angle. A shorter reach and taller stack create a 260mm height difference between the saddle and handlebar, putting you in an almost 90-degree upright riding posture to take pressure off your shoulders and back.

For sizing, the standard frame covers riders from 155cm to 190cm using two interchangeable stems in short and long heights so different people in the same household can share one bike. A smaller XS version with 24-inch wheels and a 480Wh battery is expected in 2027 for riders between 140cm and 160cm, though local pricing and exact timing for the XS model have not been announced.

Comfort hardware built for rough Aussie paths

Australian bike paths and suburban streets are rarely billiard-table smooth, so it is good to see Amflow did not skimp on comfort components. Up front is an Amflow Urban Fork with 65mm of suspension travel and a manual lockout so you can firm it up on smooth tarmac.

The seatpost is an even smarter touch: an Amflow Urban Dropper Post with 125mm of height adjustment that also builds in roughly 30mm of suspension travel to take the sting out of bumps. Being able to drop the saddle on the fly at traffic lights or adjust it between riders without grabbing an Allen key is a genuinely practical win.

Rounding out the ride hardware are gull-wing alloy handlebars with ergonomic grips, Magura MT A2 hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors and three-finger levers, and wide Maxxis Overdrive 26×2.0-inch tyres.

Avinox M2 motor, battery range and charging fine print

Powering both models is the Avinox M2 drive unit, weighing around 2.65kg with an IP66 dust and water resistance rating. It delivers 110Nm of nominal torque and ramps up to 125Nm and 1,100W peak output in Boost mode for bursts of 10 to 60 seconds, with up to an 8x assist ratio. Amflow says it can climb 30 per cent inclines even when loaded with 20kg on the front rack and 27kg on the rear, while keeping drive unit noise at or below 45dBA.

There are four assist modes — Eco, Auto, Turbo and Boost — plus a Walk mode for pushing the bike uphill without rolling backwards. A traction control system reads pedalling intent to smooth out starts in stop-and-go traffic, and a new Auto Boost feature kicks in extra power automatically when you hit steep climbs or pull away from lights under load.

Energy comes from a removable 600Wh Avinox RS600 battery rated to IP56, with a customisable charge limit to help preserve long-term battery health. Amflow quotes up to 132km of range, which sounds huge, but again the test conditions matter. That 132km figure was recorded on a flat paved road with an 80kg rider in Eco mode at 21km/h and a 65rpm cadence. In hilly Australian suburbs using Auto or Turbo mode, expect noticeably less.

Charging has a catch as well. Amflow highlights a 0 to 100 per cent fast charge time of 2 hours and 23 minutes, but that requires the optional Avinox 508W charger, which is sold separately and does not yet have an announced Australian price. In the box, both bikes ship with the standard Avinox 4A 168W charger, and Amflow has not stated the full charge time for that included unit.

Two models: chain derailleur or belt drive

Both versions share the same carbon frame, motor, battery, suspension and brakes, and both come with electronic shifting featuring Automatic Shifting and SmoothShift. The A$600 gap between the two models comes down to the drivetrain:

Amflow UE Carbon (A$4,999 RRP) : Uses a 10-speed TRP E.A.S.I. RD-T7010E-S electronic rear derailleur with a traditional chain and 11-43T cassette for finer gear spacing.

: Uses a 10-speed TRP E.A.S.I. RD-T7010E-S electronic rear derailleur with a traditional chain and 11-43T cassette for finer gear spacing. Amflow UE Carbon Pro (A$5,599 RRP): Upgrades to a customised 3-speed electronic internal geared hub paired with a Gates CDX carbon belt for quieter, lower-maintenance riding and the ability to shift gears while stationary at traffic lights.

For pure low-fuss urban commuting where you do not want chain oil on your work trousers, the belt-drive Pro is the more tempting option, provided a three-speed internal hub gives you enough range for your local hills.

Smart tech, phone charging and theft protection

Where Amflow leans hardest into its tech roots is the cockpit. A 1.4-inch Avinox DP200 handlebar touchscreen handles ride stats, customisable layouts and ride logging, paired with a rotating phone mount that offers 15W wireless charging or 20W USB-C wired charging in portrait or landscape.

The integrated lighting system includes high and low beam switching from the display, automatic dusk activation, and a rear brake light that flares when you slow down. If you shoot riding footage, the bike also connects to compatible Osmo cameras, specifically the Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action 6, Osmo 360 and Osmo 360 II, so you can trigger recording from the bars and overlay speed and gradient telemetry.

Apple Watch owners get proximity unlock, health stat syncing with Apple Health and Fitness, and Smart Heart Rate Control, which adjusts pedal assist automatically to keep you inside a target heart rate zone. The Avinox Ride app also adds ride record merging and multi-bike management under one account.

Security covers both physical and digital layers. One physical key locks both the removable battery and the ART 2-Star certified 10mm hardened steel frame lock. Digitally, you get Apple Find My tracking, an abnormal movement alarm, and Lost Mode in the Avinox Ride app to lock down registered core components.

Just note the fine print: Apple Find My relies on Bluetooth and Apple’s crowd-sourced network rather than built-in cellular, and remote movement alerts only work if your Control Display supports 4G with an active SIM card; otherwise alerts are limited to Bluetooth range.

Everyday utility and Australian pricing

With a 20kg front touring rack, a 27kg MIK HD rear rack for quick-release baskets, panniers or child seats, and a total payload capacity of up to 167kg on flat urban roads, the Amflow UE Series is built to replace short car trips. Keep in mind that extras like front baskets and bike bags are sold separately, and Australian pricing for those accessories has not been announced.

At A$4,999 for the Amflow UE Carbon and A$5,599 for the Amflow UE Carbon Pro, these are firmly premium commuter e-bikes. You are paying serious money, and you need to factor in the real-world weight with racks attached and the extra cost if you want the faster 508W charger.

If you want a carbon commuter with massive torque, smart electronic shifting and Apple ecosystem integration baked in, though, Amflow has put together a very compelling package.

For more information, head to Amflow.