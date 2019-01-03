If you have an Android device, one of the biggest questions you’ll have is when is it getting the Android 9.0 Pie update. If that device is a Motorola, there’s some good news, as they are rolling out Android 9 Pie in an over-the-air update to the moto x4.
The new software, which replaces Android 8.0 Oreo, offers a smarter and simpler experience for consumers. Read the full detail of what’s new in Pie here.
With the AndroidT 9 Pie update, Motorola users will experience an even longer and improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen. The update brings forth a fresh intuitive navigation and simplified volume controls.
The AndroidT 9 Pie update also provides an improved camera performance including a panorama feature and enhanced low light images, and an easier way to manage notifications.
Starting with the moto x4 handset the other Motorola handsets soon to support the AndroidM 9 Pie update are:
- moto z3 play
- moto z2 play
- moto g6 plus
- moto g6
- moto g6 play
For more information on Motorola’s latest software upgrades, visit www.motorola.com.au