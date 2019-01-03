Android 9 Pie software update rolls out in Australia on the moto x4

If you have an Android device, one of the biggest questions you’ll have is when is it getting the Android 9.0 Pie update. If that device is a Motorola, there’s some good news, as they are rolling out Android 9 Pie in an over-the-air update to the moto x4.

The new software, which replaces Android 8.0 Oreo, offers a smarter and simpler experience for consumers. Read the full detail of what’s new in Pie here.

With the AndroidT 9 Pie update, Motorola users will experience an even longer and improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen. The update brings forth a fresh intuitive navigation and simplified volume controls.

The AndroidT 9 Pie update also provides an improved camera performance including a panorama feature and enhanced low light images, and an easier way to manage notifications.

Starting with the moto x4 handset the other Motorola handsets soon to support the AndroidM 9 Pie update are:

  • moto zplay
  • moto gplus
  • moto g6
  • moto gplay

For more information on Motorola’s latest software upgrades, visit www.motorola.com.au

