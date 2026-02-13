Angus Taylor is the new Opposition Leader, what this means for Australia’s tech and energy future

Angus Taylor may still feature the Twitter logo on his website (come on mate, it’s X now), but that hasn’t stopped him stepping into the role of Opposition Leader.

As a figure who has long been at the centre of debates surrounding energy, technology, and the economy, his leadership marks a new chapter for the Coalition.

This change is particularly noteworthy given Taylor’s history as the former Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction. His approach to innovation and infrastructure will likely shape the alternative vision presented to Australian voters over the coming years.

Taylor brings a background in economics and management consulting to the role, having spent years at McKinsey & Company before entering politics. This private-sector experience often informs his “technology not taxes” philosophy, which has been a cornerstone of his political identity.

As he moves into the top job, the tech sector is watching closely to see how he balances traditional industry support with the rapid acceleration of emerging technologies. From artificial intelligence to the transition toward electric vehicles, his positions will define the contrast between the Government and the Opposition.

The strategy for artificial intelligence and innovation

Angus Taylor has frequently advocated for a light-touch regulatory approach when it comes to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. He often argues that over-regulation can stifle the very innovation that drives economic growth and productivity.

Under his leadership, the Coalition is expected to push for AI applications that enhance the efficiency of Australian businesses, particularly in agriculture and mining. He views technology as a tool to maintain Australia’s competitive edge on the global stage without imposing restrictive compliance costs.

The challenge for the new Opposition Leader will be addressing the ethical concerns of AI while promoting its adoption. He has previously highlighted the importance of data security and ensuring that Australian intellectual property remains protected in a digital-first economy.

Renewables and the technology not taxes mantra

Perhaps no area is more synonymous with Angus Taylor than energy policy and the transition to renewable sources. His tenure as Energy Minister was defined by a commitment to a mix of technologies rather than a single-track approach to the grid.

Taylor continues to support the development of “green” hydrogen and carbon capture technologies as part of a broader energy portfolio. He maintains that Australia can reach its environmental goals through engineering breakthroughs rather than through economic penalties or interventions.

“The way you reduce emissions is through technology, not through taxes that destroy industries and jobs.” Angus Taylor, Opposition Leader, Parliament of Australia.

This stance suggests that under Taylor, the Coalition will continue to champion gas as a firming fuel to support the intermittent nature of wind and solar. He remains focused on ensuring that the transition to renewables does not compromise the reliability or the cost of power for Australian households.

Electric vehicles and the future of transport

The discussion around electric vehicles (EVs) has often been a point of contention in Australian politics, and Taylor’s position has evolved alongside the market. While early rhetoric was cautious, his later policies focused on “future fuels” and charging infrastructure.

Taylor’s approach generally avoids direct subsidies for vehicle purchases, preferring instead to fund the rollout of charging stations through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). This ensures that the infrastructure is ready as consumer demand naturally shifts toward battery electric options.

He has expressed concern regarding the impact of EV mandates on regional Australians who rely on heavy-duty vehicles and long-range travel. For Taylor, the transition to EVs must be driven by consumer choice and technological readiness rather than government-imposed deadlines.

Digital infrastructure and the NBN

As a representative of a regional electorate, Angus Taylor has a keen interest in the quality of digital connectivity outside of major capital cities. He has long advocated for better mobile coverage and more robust satellite and fixed-wireless services for rural areas.

His vision for the National Broadband Network (NBN) typically focuses on fiscal responsibility and ensuring the network can support business productivity. He views high-speed internet as an essential service that enables regional Australians to participate in the global digital economy.

In 2026, bandwidth is the lifeblood of modern life, and Taylor’s leadership will likely see a push for more private-sector involvement in telecommunications. He aims to reduce the “digital divide” by incentivising providers to expand their footprints into underserved markets.

Gaming and the digital economy

Australia’s video game development industry has seen a resurgence thanks to tax offsets and grants, some of which were initiated during Taylor’s time in the previous government. He recognises the sector as a high-growth area that exports Australian culture and talent to the world.

Taylor views the gaming industry not just as entertainment, but as a critical component of the broader software development ecosystem. The skills developed in game design—such as 3D modelling and complex coding—are often transferable to defence, education, and medical sectors.

Supporting this sector aligns with his goal of diversifying the Australian economy and creating high-paying jobs for the next generation. We can expect the Opposition to support measures that keep Australian studios competitive against international hubs like Montreal or London.

Technology and Trade Policy

Navigating the cost of living is a primary focus for Taylor, and this extends to the price of technology and energy. He frequently cites the need to keep “downward pressure” on prices through competition and increased supply.

In terms of energy, the Coalition’s current platform includes investigating the role of nuclear technology, which they argue could provide cheaper base-load power in the long term. This remains a debated topic, but Taylor insists that every technological option should be on the table to lower bills for A$2,000-a-year households.

For hardware and gadgets, Taylor’s economic policies generally favour free trade and lower import barriers. This approach helps ensure that the latest smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices remain available at competitive prices for Australian consumers.

It’s an immense honour to be elected as leader of the Liberal Party.



I am looking forward to working with my deputy, Jane Hume to serve the Australian people.#auspol pic.twitter.com/nV0cF33coc — Angus Taylor MP (@AngusTaylorMP) February 13, 2026

The road to the next election

As Angus Taylor settles into his role, his primary task will be convincing the tech sector and the wider public that his “technology-led” approach is the right path. He must balance the needs of traditional industries with the demands of a rapidly changing digital landscape.

His performance as Opposition Leader will be judged on his ability to present a cohesive alternative to the current government’s digital and environmental strategies. For tech enthusiasts, the focus will be on whether his policies can truly accelerate innovation in Australia.

With a background in high-level consulting and a deep understanding of the energy sector, Taylor is a formidable debater. Whether he can translate complex technological goals into a winning political message remains the big question for the Coalition.

