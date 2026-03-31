REVIEW: Anker Prime 20,000mAh 220W Power Bank: Serious power for serious days

We’ve all been there before. You walk into a conference room, sit down at your round table or desk, open your laptop, and realise: there’s nowhere to plug your power brick. Okay, this is fine. So long as the session only runs for an hour or two at the most. But you know you’ll be there all day. How are you supposed to work without your laptop carking it halfway through the day? Introducing the Anker Prime 20,000mAh 220W Power Bank.

No more power anxiety. Between your phone, laptop, earbuds and whatever else is in your bag, you’re often just one dead battery away from missing something important. With this high-capacity, high-output portable charger, it’s clearly built for people who want more than just a top-up. After I enjoyed the juice of the Anker Laptop Power Bank, Anker decided to drop this new 220W Power Bank in my lap to check out. So here’s what I thought.

Design: Chunky, but purpose-built

There’s no getting around it. The Anker Prime 20,000mAh 220W Power Bank is a chunky unit (weighing in at 472 grams). The weight is absolutely justified. It’s a solid build, confidence-inspiring, and clearly designed to survive being thrown in and out of a backpack all day. The rounded edges are a nice touch, making it surprisingly comfortable to hold despite its size.

The design is sleek, and the rounded edges feel great. The button on the side here cycles through the display screens. (Photo: TechAU)

The finish is sleek and premium, very much in line with Anker’s recent design language. The front display is great and the glossy look takes up one whole panel. It does however pick up fingerprints easily, and if you’re like me you’re wiping it down all day. Thankfully, Anker includes a pouch, and you’ll want to use it to keep things looking clean.

Ports and Power: Where this thing really shines

This is where the Prime earns its name. With the Anker Prime 20,000mAh 220W Power Bank, you’ll get:

2x USB-C ports (input and output)

1x USB-A port (output)

With three USB ports, you shouldn’t have any issues charging your favourite devices. (Photo: TechAU)

When it comes down to it, it’s the output that really matters on this power bank. It can handle up to 220W total. What does that actually mean? In real-world use, it’s pretty significant: it charged my laptop when my standard power brick struggled. That’s not something you can say about most power banks.

Sitting at this conference table with no power point, no worries. My Anker Prime power bank kept my laptop charged all day. (Photo: TechAU)

Even better, you can charge multiple devices simultaneously without feeling like you’re compromising performance. Phone, laptop, accessories, this power bank can handle it all.

Smart Features: More than just a battery

Anker has packed a surprising amount of intelligence into the Prime 20,000mAh 220W Power Bank.

There’s a side button that cycles through a range of on-device stats, including:

Real-time input/output per port

Battery capacity remaining

Battery health

Bluetooth connectivity status

Smart screen showing the battery temperature. (Photo: TechAU)

Yes, Bluetooth. I really wasn’t sure why you’d want Bluetooth in a power bank… If you pair the power bank with Anker’s app, you get deeper insights and control, adding a layer of “smart” functionality that most power banks simply don’t offer.

The ability to see exactly how much power is flowing through each port is particularly useful for anyone running multiple devices or troubleshooting charging performance. You can see this on the device itself, but it’s helpful when you’re already on your phone. Personally, I like seeing this displayed on the power bank’s screen. What you can’t do on the power bank device however, is add a custom charging mode, or change the mode. You can also use the app to customise the screen, and change how it displays. You can even add a clock!

Use the Anker app to customise charging mode and change screen settings. (Image: Anker)

Real-world use: Built for events and travel

This is where the Anker Prime really proved itself.

Taking it to a conference, it became an essential part of the kit. Throughout the day, I was able to:

Keep my phone topped up

Charge my laptop between sessions

Avoid hunting for power outlets entirely (yes, I’ve done that at multiple conferences before)

At the end of the day, I simply plugged it in at the hotel overnight, and it was ready to go again the next morning.

Here I have both my phone and laptop connected for charging. (Photo: TechAU)

For anyone who attends events, travels frequently, or works remotely from unpredictable locations, this kind of reliability is invaluable.

It’s also airplane-safe, so you can take it with you when flying. So yes, it’s airplane safe, even though it doesn’t have the handy airplane compliance icon seen on some other Anker models.

Usability: Simple, fast, effective

Despite the advanced features, using the device is straightforward:

Plug in → it just works

Tap the side button → cycle through useful info

No fiddling, no confusion

That balance between power and simplicity is something Anker has nailed here.

Anker’s smart technology

Anker has added in a few really cool features that you just don’t see on other power banks. The Anker Prime 20,000mAh 220W Power Bank comes with “AI”. Okay, everything is AI these days, so what does this mean for a power bank? PowerIQ 4.0 is Anker’s built-in intelligence. It detects the types of connected devices and optimises charging efficiency for that device. For example, your earbuds don’t need the same power output as your laptop. This saves on power consumption and won’t overload your device.

There’s also a little connector on the bottom of the power bank. I wasn’t really sure what this was, until I figured it out. You can pair the Anker Prime 20,000mAh 220W Power Bank with an Anker Prime Charging Base to give 100W wireless recharging. So if you’re in a bind, and you have only a few minutes in your hotel room before you run off to your event, whack the power bank on the charger and you’ll have enough to get you through those critical moments.

Bottom of the Anker Prime power pack shows the inductive charging port. (Photo: TechAU)

Final thoughts

The Anker Prime 20,000mAh 220W Power Bank isn’t for everyone, and it doesn’t try to be. Yes, it’s a little on the heavier side. Yes, it’s more expensive than your average power bank, currently retailing for $229.99 AUD (with a saving of $57.49 AUD). It’s also not something everyone needs. Not everyone has multiple devices and works on the road 24/7. The Anker Prime power bank is really for those people who:

Carry multiple devices

Need reliable high-speed charging and often don’t have access to a power point

Can’t afford to run out of power mid-day

It’s effectively a portable power station for your daily carry.

If your workflow depends on staying powered throughout long days—especially at conferences, events, or while travelling—this is one of the most capable options available right now. And if it’s any reassurance, this is permanently part of my on-the-go tech setup.