    Another EV Ute about to hit Australian streets? SAIC Maxus eTerron 9 spotted in Sydney

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    Peter Ironmonger has shared photos today of the SAIC Maxus eTerron 9 EV. The Ute is not yet on sale in Australia and given we are severely lacking in EV Ute options, this would be a very welcome addition.

    The Ute was spotted in Sydney today and Ironmonger even had a chance to chat with the test driver.

    The Maxus eTerron9 features a 325 kW power train which enables the dual-motor variant to deliver a 0-100km/hr time of 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 190km/hr.

    The 430km range (WLTP) comes from a large 102.2 kWh battery. The on-board charger is 11kW, while the DC charger is a little light at just 115 kW.

    Being a ute, many potential customers will be keen to understand it’s towing capacity and the news is good there, offering a healthy 3,500kg (braked) capacity or 750kg unbraked. The bed is smaller, with just 620-650 kg in payload.

    The Double Cab Ute is offered in a two tiers, the Luxury and Premium variants.

    While the official safety rating hasn’t been delivered, SAIC are targeting a 5-star ANCAP rating.

    The Ute is expected to cost between $80k and $100k when it lands in Australia (hopefully soon).

