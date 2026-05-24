Anthropic advises software developers to shorten patch cycles in the wake of Claude Mythos vulnerability discovery

Anthropic has released a sobering one-month update on Project Glasswing that should make every software developer pay attention. Its unreleased frontier model Claude Mythos Preview has already helped partners uncover more than 10,000 high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities in essential software.



The message is clear: with AI dramatically speeding up bug discovery, the industry must shorten patch cycles and get fixes out faster than ever before.

Anthropic shared the update on X yesterday, posting:

Last month we launched Project Glasswing, our collaborative AI cybersecurity initiative. Since then, we and our partners have found more than ten thousand high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities in essential software. — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) May 22, 2026

The follow-up post added that while patching these issues will make everyone safer, the software industry will need to adapt quickly to the new volume of vulnerabilities that models like Claude Mythos Preview can find.

The update, published on 22 May 2026, marks a pivotal shift. AI is no longer just a tool for finding problems. It is flooding the system with them at a rate that human teams are struggling to handle.

AI reaches new heights in cybersecurity

Claude Mythos Preview represents a genuine step change in frontier model capabilities for coding, reasoning and security research. The model has autonomously discovered thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities across major operating systems, web browsers and foundational libraries. Early benchmarks back this up, with 83.1% on CyberGym vulnerability reproduction compared to 66.6% for its predecessor.

Similar leaps appear across SWE-bench Pro, Terminal-Bench and other demanding evaluations. These capabilities are so potent that Anthropic chose not to release the model publicly. Instead, it channelled the power into Project Glasswing to put AI firmly on the side of the defenders.

Project Glasswing key initiatives

Collaborative defence effort

Project Glasswing has pulled together a heavyweight alliance of technology leaders to harden the software that powers our digital world. Core partners include Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Palo Alto Networks and the Linux Foundation. Each brings deep expertise that covers the full stack from cloud infrastructure to hardware-level protections.

Major tech brands unite for collective protection

Cloud giants such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft form the scalable backbone for AI-driven scanning at massive scale. AWS processes hundreds of trillions of network flows daily while applying intelligent defences globally. Google makes the model available through Vertex AI and draws on its own security tools, while Microsoft uses it to strengthen customer offerings and internal systems alike.

Security specialists add real-world operational firepower. Cisco joined because AI has fundamentally changed the urgency around protecting critical infrastructure. CrowdStrike points out that the window between discovery and exploitation has shrunk dramatically. Palo Alto Networks calls the model a genuine game changer that demands immediate modernisation of defence strategies.

Hardware and ecosystem players complete the picture. Apple, Broadcom and NVIDIA contribute specialist knowledge in secure chip design, system-level safeguards and high-performance computing. Their involvement ensures vulnerabilities are tackled from the silicon up. JPMorganChase, for its part, is evaluating the model to bolster defences across vital financial systems.

Focus on critical infrastructure and open source

Access has expanded to around 50 organisations responsible for maintaining essential software worldwide. The project has scanned more than 1,000 open-source projects, estimating 23,019 total vulnerabilities, including 6,202 high- or critical-severity issues. The Linux Foundation plays a vital role in supporting maintainers who often lack resources for large-scale audits.

Validation by independent security firms confirmed a 90.6% true-positive rate, with 62.4% of assessed issues rated high or critical severity. Standout results include Cloudflare discovering 2,000 bugs (400 high or critical), Mozilla fixing 271 vulnerabilities in Firefox 150, and Palo Alto Networks releasing over five times as many patches as usual.

Commitment to open sharing and support

Anthropic has committed substantial resources, including usage credits for Claude Mythos Preview and direct donations to open-source security programs such as the Linux Foundation’s Alpha-Omega and OpenSSF initiatives plus the Apache Software Foundation. The company has also released Claude Security in public beta for enterprise customers, which has already helped patch over 2,100 vulnerabilities in just three weeks.

New tools include custom skills, a codebase scanning harness, triage capabilities and a threat model builder. Cisco has open-sourced its Foundry Security Spec to help others build evaluation systems. So far, 530 high or critical-severity bugs have been disclosed to maintainers, with 75 patched and 65 public advisories issued.

“AI capabilities have crossed a threshold that fundamentally changes the urgency required to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats, and there is no going back. That is why Cisco joined Project Glasswing—this work is too important and too urgent to do alone.” Anthony Grieco, SVP & Chief Security & Trust Officer, Cisco.

The name Project Glasswing comes from the glasswing butterfly, which symbolises transparency and the knack for staying hidden yet remarkably resilient. Vulnerabilities found so far have been responsibly disclosed and patched where possible, with cryptographic hashes protecting others until fixes roll out.

Why this matters for Australia

Australian organisations sit right in the middle of the same interconnected digital ecosystem, now receiving this intensive AI-powered security sweep. Local banks, healthcare providers, energy operators and government agencies rely heavily on the very operating systems, browsers and open-source libraries being scrutinised through Project Glasswing. The flood of newly discovered vulnerabilities and faster patching will flow through to Australian systems, potentially cutting the risk of AI-accelerated attacks.

The update fits neatly with Australia’s strong push for proactive cyber resilience. The Australian Cyber Security Centre has long promoted secure-by-design principles and responsible technology use, values that sit at the core of this initiative. Tech teams here that contribute to or depend on global open-source projects will benefit from higher security standards and the practical recommendations expected in the 90-day public report.

Businesses accelerating their own AI adoption can also pick up useful lessons. As Australian enterprises explore tools like Claude, the real-world security frameworks coming out of Project Glasswing offer clear guidance. With the May 2026 update showing discovery rates ten times higher than before, the message is clear: the time to act is now.

The unbelievable rise of Anthropic

Anthropic’s journey since its 2021 founding still feels like one of the most remarkable stories in tech. Started by former OpenAI executives with a strong focus on safe AI development, the company has scaled at a blistering pace. Its annualised revenue run rate tells the tale best.

At the beginning of 2025, the run rate sat around A$1 billion. By the end of the year, it had rocketed to A$9 billion. Growth only accelerated in 2026, hitting A$14 billion in February, A$19 billion in March and a staggering A$30 billion by April.

This explosive climb comes largely from Anthropic’s leadership in recognising revenues from major AI cloud partnerships with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. The company records the full gross amount from these deals, giving it strong financial visibility as enterprise customers pile in. More than one thousand organisations now each spend over A$1.5 million a year on Claude tools, with business subscriptions quadrupling and weekly active users doubling in early 2026.

Chief executive Dario Amodei has called the growth “just crazy” and well beyond internal forecasts. Specialised products like Claude Code have played a starring role, powering everything from routine coding tasks to complex enterprise workflows. It is the kind of commercial success that funds ambitious safety initiatives like Project Glasswing while keeping ethics front and centre.

The broader implications for the AI era

Project Glasswing shows the industry waking up to the dual-use reality of frontier AI models. By keeping Claude Mythos Preview under controlled access and pouring resources into collective defence, Anthropic is practising the responsible stewardship it preaches. The early results prove both the huge opportunity for defenders and the mounting pressure on software teams to keep up with remediation.

Over the longer term, the project raises thoughtful questions about governance and standards for powerful AI in cybersecurity. Ongoing talks with governments and the open invitation for other AI developers to join could pave the way for independent oversight. It may well become a blueprint for tackling future challenges where AI moves faster than traditional defences can handle.

For the wider technology sector, the involvement of so many major brands sends a strong signal that going it alone is no longer enough. Collective efforts like this could speed up the creation of AI-augmented security tools and help tilt the balance back toward defenders in an increasingly tough threat environment. It is a refreshing change from the usual race-to-the-bottom hype.

Looking ahead

Anthropic’s journey to a A$30 billion revenue run rate, paired with the rapid early wins of Project Glasswing, illustrates both the massive potential and the serious responsibilities that come with frontier AI. The company has scaled aggressively while keeping safety and ethics in focus, restricting model access and directing capabilities toward protection. The latest update shows this strategy is already producing concrete results in vulnerability hunting.

The clear advice to software developers is to shorten their patch cycles and make security fixes available as quickly as possible. Make it as easy as possible to install updates and be more persistent with users who are still running software with known vulnerabilities. For network defenders, the recommendation is to shorten patch testing and deployment timelines while implementing critical controls such as hardening default configurations, enforcing multi-factor authentication and keeping comprehensive logs.

Australian readers would do well to keep a close eye on the public reports due in the coming months. The security insights and patching advice will become more relevant as local businesses ramp up AI integration. Project Glasswing is not just fixing today’s critical software weaknesses but helping the whole ecosystem get ready for the AI-powered threats of tomorrow.

With bug-finding rates now ten times higher, the industry faces a new reality where discovery is no longer the bottleneck, but remediation speed is. Some maintainers are already capacity-constrained and have asked Anthropic to slow the rate of disclosures so they can catch up on patch design. This coalition of tech giants and open-source communities offers real hope that defences can evolve in step with AI progress, but only if everyone acts on the advice to move faster.

To hear the story straight from Anthropic, watch their official announcement video below:

For more information, head to https://www.anthropic.com/glasswing