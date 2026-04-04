Anthropic cuts off OpenClaw access for Claude subscribers

Anthropic has officially moved to block OpenClaw users from accessing its large language models unless they are on a paid API plan.

The change marks a significant shift in how the AI company manages its ecosystem and third-party integrations. Previously, users could leverage their standard Claude Pro or Team subscriptions to power the popular open-source agent framework.

This latest move effectively ends the era of flat-rate subscription “loopholes” for high-intensity agentic workloads.

The end of the subscription bridge

OpenClaw gained massive popularity by allowing users to run complex, automated tasks through a familiar chat interface. It essentially turned Claude into a personal assistant that could manage emails, calendars, and even local files.

Many users preferred this setup because it allowed them to use their A$30 per month Claude subscription for unlimited “vibe coding” and automation. Under the new rules, these users must now transition to the Claude API, which operates on a pay-per-token basis.

For power users running continuous agents, this could see costs jump from a predictable monthly fee to hundreds of dollars depending on usage.

A reaction of frustration

The announcement has triggered a wave of reactions across social media, particularly on X, where the developer community is most active.

Many users feel that Anthropic is intentionally “nerfing” third-party tools to push people toward its own native features like Claude Code.

Critics argue that this move stifles innovation by making it prohibitively expensive for hobbyists to experiment with autonomous agents. However, others have defended the decision, pointing out that agentic workflows are incredibly resource-heavy.

Some reports suggest that poorly optimised agents were consuming tens of thousands of tokens for simple “hello” world tasks.

From Anthropic’s perspective, these users were essentially subsidised by regular chat users, creating an unsustainable strain on their infrastructure.

woke up and my mentions are full of these



Both me and @davemorin tried to talk sense into Anthropic, best we managed was delaying this for a week.



Funny how timings match up, first they copy some popular features into their closed harness, then they lock out open source. https://t.co/Mgmv6YmW2B — Peter Steinberger 🦞 (@steipete) April 3, 2026

The OpenAI connection and the Peter Steinberger factor

The timing of this crackdown is particularly interesting given the recent history of OpenClaw’s leadership. The project’s founder, Peter Steinberger, was recently “acquihired” by Anthropic’s biggest rival, OpenAI.

Steinberger, a veteran developer, built OpenClaw into a GitHub sensation with hundreds of thousands of stars in just a few months.

Taking to X to discuss the shift, Steinberger noted the irony of the situation given his new role at a competing firm.

“So Anthropic is now blocking OpenClaw users from using their Claude subscription and forces them into a (much more expensive) API plan.”

He also clarified that while he is now at OpenAI, OpenClaw remains an independent, open-source project. This move left Anthropic in a difficult position, as the most popular framework using its models was now effectively being steered by its main competitor’s new hire.

Steinberger has been vocal about maintaining the project’s integrity, even as the landscape for third-party agents becomes more restrictive.

When he joined OpenAI, Sam Altman made it clear that Steinberger would be leading the charge on the “next generation of personal agents.”

While Steinberger has moved to OpenAI, he has ensured that OpenClaw remains a free, open-source project for the community to develop.

Why this change matters for the AI industry

This isn’t just about one app getting blocked; it represents a broader trend of vertical integration in the AI space. We are seeing the “platform squeeze” in real-time, where model providers move to capture the entire value chain.

By forcing OpenClaw users onto the API, Anthropic regains control over how its models are used and ensures they are paid for every single token processed.

It also clears the path for Anthropic’s own agentic tools to become the primary way users interact with Claude outside of the web browser.

For Australians using these tools for business automation, the shift to API pricing means a much closer eye will need to be kept on the monthly cloud spend.

OpenClaw stays alive despite the hurdles

The project remains open-source and continues to support a wide range of other models, including those from Google and OpenAI.

“The future is going to be extremely multi-agent and it’s important to us to support open source as part of that.” Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI.

Users who want to keep using OpenClaw without the high Anthropic API costs are already looking toward local models or alternative providers.

The “lobster” (aka OpenClaw) is proving to be incredibly popular, with Steinberger revealling in a comment that ‘openclaw has few million monthly active users.’ How many of those were Antrhopic users is unclear, although it’s a fairly safe bet, many of them were.

For now, the message from Anthropic is clear: if you want to run an agent, you’re going to have to pay the market rate.

For more information, head to https://www.anthropic.com