Anthropic’s Fable 5 LLM tops performance benchmarks, has cyber safety rails

Anthropic just changed the AI landscape with the release of Claude Fable 5. This is not just another minor update or a slightly faster version of what you are already using. It represents a massive leap forward into what Anthropic calls Mythos-class AI models.

The internet is already melting down with first impressions from early users who have spent the last 24 hours putting the new model through its paces.

People are using it to build complex apps from scratch, automate entire software pipelines, and even play retro video games with nothing but visual inputs.

Here is everything you need to know about Anthropic’s latest powerhouse, how it stacks up against the competition, and what it costs to run in Australia.

Fable 5 is state-of-the-art on nearly all tested benchmarks, with exceptional performance in software engineering, knowledge work, scientific research, and vision.



The longer and more complex the task, the larger Fable 5’s lead over our other models. pic.twitter.com/DxgSu0KUxh — Claude (@claudeai) June 9, 2026

Understanding Fable 5 and Mythos 5

Anthropic is actually launching two variations of the same underlying brain today, which they call Fable 5 and Mythos 5.

Fable 5 is the version made for the general public, meaning it is the one you and I can log in and play with right now.

Because this model is so insanely powerful, Anthropic had to bake in serious security guardrails to prevent it from being used for digital warfare.

Mythos 5 is the exact same underlying model but with those safety handbrakes completely ripped off.

That raw version is heavily restricted and only available to a select group of cyberdefenders, infrastructure providers, and government agencies through a initiative called Project Glasswing.

The company admitted that the safety filters on the public Fable 5 model are tuned quite conservatively at launch.

This means about 5% of normal, harmless prompts might accidentally trigger a safety warning, which will automatically hand your query down to the older Claude Opus 4.8 model to answer instead.

Leaving frontier models in the dust

When it comes to raw performance, Anthropic claims that Fable 5 is setting a new high watermark for the entire industry.

The model is specifically designed for long, complex tasks where traditional AI models usually lose their train of thought.

On Cognition’s FrontierCode evaluation, Fable 5 scored the highest among all current frontier models for generating high quality, production ready code.

It is also dominating the financial sector, breaking records on Hebbia’s Finance Benchmark for senior-level reasoning and data analysis.

Over in the science world, early testers noted that Fable 5 managed to match the progress of OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 in a fraction of the time.

The model completed complex physics research tasks in just 36 hours that took GPT-5.5 a full four days to crack.

Real-world testing from early users

The theoretical benchmarks look great on paper, but the real fun begins when you look at what early corporate partners are achieving with it.

Digital payments giant Stripe plugged Fable 5 into a massive, 50-million-line Ruby codebase to see how it handled a global migration.

The model completed the entire system-wide migration in a single day, a task that Stripe executives estimated would take a whole team of human engineers two months to finish by hand.

The broader developer community on X has spent the day losing its mind over what Fable 5 can do when given access to local computer tools.

Many are pointing out that its ability to self-correct during long loops makes previous models feel completely static by comparison.

Fable 5 on Hyperagent is producing the most creative, ambitious work we've ever seen from our agents.



They're self-improving for hours towards open-ended goals. Visual reasoning has spiked noticeably. Outputs are consistently higher quality than Opus, occasionally at lower cost.… pic.twitter.com/7BdrIRUjSR — Hyperagent (@hyperagentapp) June 9, 2026

unbelievable…….. 🤯 Fable 5 is insane

it one-shotted an AI presentation maker with themes and multiplayer support in 12 prompts



it's soooooooooooo over https://t.co/X9eAE69esJ pic.twitter.com/L2f1JPhCLB — Anurag Bhagsain (@abhagsain) June 9, 2026

fable 5 just refactored my entire codebase in one call



67 tool invocations. 1M+ new lines. 24 brand new files



it modularized everything. broke up monoliths. cleaned up spaghetti



none of it worked



but that wasn’t the goal



It’s just incredibly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/WBkkzJt9UL — Kaito (@KaiXCreator) June 10, 2026

Vision capabilities are equally ridiculous.

Previous models needed a heap of extra software tools and helper scaffolding just to interact with basic visual environments.

Fable 5 completely flipped the script by autonomously playing and beating the classic Game Boy game Pokémon FireRed using nothing but raw screenshots of the gameplay.

It figured out maps, battle mechanics, and navigation entirely through its own visual processing without any human guidance or map data.

Heavy lifting in science and medicine

While the public plays video games, the unlocked Mythos 5 variant is doing serious work in biological research.

Anthropic’s internal protein experts used the model to accelerate the drug design process by roughly ten times.

Working entirely on its own, the model selected binding sites, ran bioinformatics tools, and recovered from its own errors to generate viable candidates for real-world medical research.

It is also proving to be an absolute weapon at generating brand new scientific hypotheses.

In blind tests, human scientists preferred the biological hypotheses generated by Mythos 5 roughly 80% of the time over previous top tier models.

One hypothesis generated by the AI regarding an E. coli protein mechanism was actually corroborated by an independent real world lab working on the exact same problem.

What it costs to use in Australia

Anthropic has priced Fable 5 and Mythos 5 to be significantly cheaper than the older preview models, cutting developer costs by more than half.

For developers accessing the model via the API, the pricing sits at US$10 per million input tokens and US$50 per million output tokens.

For Australian businesses and developers building tools on top of Anthropic, that translates to roughly A$15 per million input tokens and A$75 per million output tokens, depending on daily exchange rates.

Everyday consumers can jump in and start testing the public version of Fable 5 through the standard Claude AI chat interface.

It is available today for users on the Claude Pro subscription tier, which costs US$20 per month, or roughly A$30 per month down under.

Given how much faster and more autonomous this model is compared to anything else on the market, that entry price is an absolute steal for power users.

For more information, head to Anthropic

.