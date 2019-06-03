Apple creating fake email addresses that forward to your real one

Apple’s head of iOS, Craig Federighi was on stage at this year’s WWDC and announced Apple’s new authentication method.
This is an effort to deliver the best privacy. To power this, you’ll start to see developers add a ‘Sign in with Apple’ option. This can request your name and email, but you’ll have a choice to use your real email, or generate a fake email address. This randomly generated email address will automatically forward to your real Apple email address and is specific to each app.
In the past, this technique has been possible, but the creation of that 1-time use email address was done using a 3rd party service. Having it integrated automatically makes it simple for the user and gives you control to disable that email at any time. For the developer of the app, they can still communicate to you, until such time you cut them off.