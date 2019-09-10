Apple follows Huawei, Samsung to a triple-lens camera on iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

It’s September, so that means its time for the annual refresh to Apple’s iPhone. The iPhone 11 Pro (5.8″) and iPhone Pro Max (6.5″) phones now offer a triple-lens camera system, much like Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro did almost a year ago.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched their S10+ which also followed suit and now we have Apple essentially playing catchup with their own triple-lens system.

Before we get into the detail, if you missed the launch, you can watch the whole event right here.

The three lenses are important to push smartphone photography to new heights. It used to be that our phones had fairly severe limitations, like a lack of detail when shooting at night, or issues dealing with dramatic variances in light. Now in 2019, with AI-assistance, phones are able to capture absolutely stunning photography.

Apple detail their 3 cameras as Wide, Ultrawide and Telephoto.

Camera 2 – Ultrawide

Telephoto Camera

Having great optics is a key part of capturing the right photo or video and the triple-lens system means you get the ability to shoot using optical zoom, as well as wide angle to capture an entire scene and get closer to preserving what you actually see in real life.

The particular arrangement of lenses and LED flash is somewhat interesting with Apple’s latest iPhone, going with a triangle approach, rather than square like Huawei or straight line like Samsung. Feedback online has definitely been mixed about this design choice.

Of course the new phones have faster processors, an updated version of iOS and the glass is supposed to be the strongest ever. It’s still glass, so don’t be surprised if it still breaks when you drop it.

Phones have become fairly incremental, and its incredibly hard to be revolutionary anymore, with smartphones now more than a decade old, that’s somewhat to be expected.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are available for pre-prder starting at 10:00 pm AEST on September 13th (this Friday).

Pricing for the new flagships are kind of staggering, pushing well past the A$1,500 mark and start at A$1,749.00 and ranges right up to a pretty ridiculous A$2,499.00.

iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – A$1,749.00

iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – A$1,999.00

iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) – A$1,999.00