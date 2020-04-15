Apple iPhones just got more expensive, iPhone SE (2nd gen) now starts at A$749

Overnight, Apple have posted their latest version of the entry-level iPhone, the iPhone SE (2nd gen). As you’d expect, Apple have updated many of the specs of the phone, including the processor, camera and more.

Starts at A$749.00, getting into an iPhone is now more expensive than ever, with the previous iPhone 7s now seemingly gone from the lineup. You may find the final stock at retail outlets like OfficeWorks for A$499.00.

The iPhone SE now comes with the same processor found in the iPhone 11 Pro, the A13 which may account for some of the cost. The SE comes with a 4.7″ display, which is tiny compared to today’s flagships, but is the same as the iPhone 7, but is up from the 4″ display of the first gen iPhone SE.

Another big upgrade is the camera. This time around we get better camera optics, but importantly Portraight Lighting and HDR are now available. The rear camera can record 4K video at up to 60fps.

Given the entry-level model, we expect most parents will be eyeing this device for their kids, which means selfies are of course ultra-important. Up front, there’s a 7 megapixel camera that shout provide for some great Insta photography.

A really nice inclusion is the dual-sim support, so if you are considering deploying iPhones in your business, employees can separate their work and home lives.

The phone comes with either 64, 128 and 256GB of storage and is available in 3 colours, black, white and red.

The 2020 iPhone SE is available on the 24th of April, with pre-orders starting at 10PM AEST tomorrow (17th of April).

Those upgrading should consider Apple’s trade-in program that offers up to A$500 for used phones in good condition. I do struggle to believe anyone with an iPhone Xs Max is trading it in for an iPhone SE though. I think more likely is an upgrader from an iPhone 7, could get a A$110 discount.

You can more information at Apple.com.au.