Apple Maps update adds substantial detail

June 4, 2019
Apple has announced their Maps product is getting a much-needed update. After flying and driving all over the US, covering more than 4 million miles, the new map features a significant detail update.
Apple says they are looking to complete the new mapping of the entire US by the end of 2019 and select other countries next year.
Look around is Apple’s version of Google’s StreetView. During the demo at WWDC, it was shown to transition between street locations very smoothly, much better than Google currently offers.
