Apple TV+ coming to Aus later this year, but have we reached peak subscription?

Apple TV has traditionally been a set top box that ran tvOS which offered a range of apps to get IP-based content to your TV. If you live in the Apple ecosystem, it’s also been a great way to get your iTunes content to the big screen. Today, Apple announced Apple TV+ which is not a hardware product, but a subscription service.

Apple TV+ is yet another new streaming service for Movies and TV shows. Apple will offer original shows and movies across every genre, exclusively on the Apple TV app and has signed big names like Oprah.

Most households are looking closely at the money disappearing each month on recurring subscriptions which often include Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Foxtel, Xbox Live (and Xbox GamePass) or PlayStation Plus, Office 365 or Google Suite. You may also have subscription payments for storage like iCloud or OneDrive, or even IoT platforms like smart security providers for online backups of camera footage and new subscription models even extend to vehicle usage.

To convince users to pay yet another subscription service is getting increasingly difficult. If the new service is good enough, we could see some end a subscription elsewhere and move to Apple TV+ but that’s one we’ll have to wait and see.

Apple TV+ will come to the US first, then the UK and Australia later this year, followed by more countries in the following years. Apple’s got a lot of cash in the bank and it looks like they’re ready to deploy some of it to make original content. This investment is one Netflix and Amazon already years ahead on and have delivered some amazing unique content to draw audience and justify the ongoing cost of subscription.

Check out the trailer below.