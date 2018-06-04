Apple’s WWDC keynote livestream works in Chrome

For a long time Apple’s WWDC keynote live stream has only worked in a restricted set of browsers. Coincidentally Apple made it work in their own Safari and even Microsoft’s Edge browser, but today we get a new addition.

Apple’s live stream now works in Chrome.

Apple’s main game is phones and their only serious competition is Google at an OS level. Given each WWDC we hear about the latest version of iOS, it seemed less about technology and more about a anti-competitive move from Apple.

Watch the livestream now in Chrome, Firefox, Edge or Safari, or even IE at https://www.apple.com/apple-events/june-2018/

 

