Aptera’s solar-powered car is almost here, and it barely needs charging

US-based startup, Aptera Motors, is on the verge of unveiling its first production-ready solar electric vehicle. The company will showcase its first fully complete solar electric validation vehicle during a YouTube Live broadcast on June 28th, 2025, at 8:00 AM AEST.

For the first time, Aptera will present a vehicle that they say, has all the features a future owner would expect. This includes everything from the climate control and infotainment system to its unique vision system and the full integration of its solar technology.

With nearly 50,000 reservations already, there’s clearly a strong demand for this innovative three-wheeler.

“This is the moment we’ve been building toward. This vehicle is built to the design we plan to produce at scale and deliver to our eager reservation holders. With few exceptions, virtually every circuit, every bit of software and firmware—is designed entirely in-house.



From the vehicle computers and battery management system to the solar panels and charge controller, it’s all part of Aptera’s own tightly integrated hardware and software stack. Every element works in concert to achieve unparalleled energy efficiency. It’s a system that’s not only robust and elegant, but purpose-built to support our radically efficient architecture.” Chris Anthony and Steve Fambro, Co-CEOs of Aptera.

Following the big reveal, Aptera is planning a cross-country road trip across the US later this year. This journey will be a real-world test to showcase the vehicle’s solar-powered capabilities and gather valuable performance data. It’s a crucial part of the validation plan as the company moves closer to making solar mobility a reality for its customers.

While we’ll have to wait for the official announcement later this week, it’s a fair assumption it won’t be a dramatic departure from the prototype designs.

Never charge technology

The standout feature of the Aptera is its ability to be powered by the sun. The vehicle is covered in 700 watts of proprietary solar cells, which can provide up to 64 kilometres of driving range per day from sunlight alone.

For many drivers, this could mean never needing to plug the car in for their daily commute.

Extreme aerodynamics

The Aptera’s unique, teardrop shape is all about efficiency. With a drag coefficient of just 0.13, it cuts through the air with far less resistance than other vehicles. This incredible aerodynamic performance is a key reason it can achieve such a long range with a relatively small battery.

Lightweight construction

The vehicle is built from a lightweight carbon fibre and fibreglass composite body. This advanced construction contributes to its overall low weight of around 816kg, which is significantly less than most other electric vehicles on the market. This lightness is fundamental to its remarkable energy efficiency.

Long range

For longer journeys, the Aptera will be available with different battery options, offering a range of up to 1,600 kilometres on a single charge for the top-tier model. The initial Launch Edition is expected to have a range of around 640 kilometres, which is still more than enough for most long-distance trips.

Australian price and availability

While Aptera has not yet announced official pricing or a release date for Australia, the company has previously indicated it is looking into the necessary regulations to bring the vehicle down under.

US pricing for the Launch Edition is targeted at around $40,000, which would translate to approximately A$60,000, though this is subject to change and does not include any local taxes or import duties.

For more information, head to https://aptera.us/