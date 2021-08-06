Ariana Grande joins a growing list of artists to perform in-game, Fortnite’s Rift Tour starts tomorrow

Ariana Grande is Joining Fortnite. Starting tomorrow morning, the grammy-winning and multi-platinum artist will join millions of players worldwide as the headliner for Fortnite’s Rift Tour.

Ariana joins a growing list of celebrities to feature in the game, which has seen Marshmello, Travis Barker that have performed their music live in the game to an audience of millions.

From 7 to 9 August locally, players can jump into Fortnite for a unique musical journey across new realities.

“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honour. I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.” Ariana Grande

“Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible. With the Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends. We’re so grateful to have an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team join us for a musical experience at metaverse scale, and for players and fans alike to experience the Rift Tour!” Phil Rampulla, Head of Brand at Epic Games.

Building on and incorporating other celebrated Fortnite moments, the Rift Tour will begin with experiences that pair popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game.

Players will be able to travel side by side with their friends on a journey to magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana collide.

ARIANA JOINS THE FORTNITE ICON SERIES

Fortnite players and Ariana fans can celebrate Ariana’s run in the Rift Tour with her arrival in the Item Shop and Fortnite Icon Series with the new Ariana Grande Outfit and Piggy Smallz Backbling. Lots more info to be released throughout the week!

For more information check out the Fortnite blog.

HOW TO EXPERIENCE THE RIFT TOUR

Fortnite is available on a long list of gaming platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, and Mac.

If seeing Ariana in Fortnite is something that excites you, then you’d be well placed to download Fortnite before the show, but chances are, those interested installed it years ago.

The shows will be on during the following dates and times, starting early tomorrow morning Australian time.