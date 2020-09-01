Astro’s 2nd-gen A20 gaming headset works with PC, Xbox and PlayStation

Gaming brand ASTRO has released the second generation of their award-winning ASTRO A20 Wireless Gaming Headset. The ASTRO A20 is a multi-purpose headset that focuses on comfort and audio quality while offering key features like wireless connectivity available at an accessible price point.
This time around, ASTRO are including A20 Wireless Gen 2 USB Transmitter for Xbox and PlayStation. One USB transmitter (either Xbox or PlayStation) is included with each A20 Headset, or available for purchase separately.
If you’re a multi-platform gamer, you may want a second transmitter which would allow for pairing of a single headset with either console.
“We are excited to launch a new generation of our A20 headset which features full compatibility with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
The A20 delivers the sound quality, comfort and durability gamers expect from ASTRO with excellent wireless performance and multi-platform potential at an attractive price.”Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming.
The Gen 2 A20 Headset features a host of improvements from the previous generation:
- ASTRO Comfort and Quality – Engineered for marathon gaming sessions, the ASTRO A20 is comfortable, durable, lightweight and easily adjustable.
- ASTRO Audio V2 – Designed to produce detailed, true-to-life game audio, ASTRO Audio V2 provides a natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range. Tuned for Gaming to deliver non-fatiguing highs, clear mids and distortion-free bass.
- 15m Wireless Range – The ASTRO A20 features 2.4GHz technology that provides secure wireless connectivity and up to 15m (50 ft) of wireless range.
- Battery Life – Play for extended sessions with 15+ hours of battery life. Recharge the headset using the included USB-C to USB-A cable.
- Flip to Mute Mic – The ASTRO A20’s highly precise boom mic offers Flip to Mute functionality which mutes voice output and conveniently stows the microphone when not in use.
- EQ Presets – Three EQ modes presets are available, including ASTRO which is tuned with precise bass for general gaming; PRO is tuned for precise mid and high detail for streaming and pro gaming; STUDIO is neutral for accuracy and best for movies and music.
Pricing and Availability
The ASTRO A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 is available for pre-order now for RRP $279.95 from ASTRO Gaming and major participating retailers, shipping in October 2020.