Atlassian to be part of NSW Gov tech and innovation precinct

Aussie success story and software development company @Atlassian will be part of a major new tech and innovation precinct, as part of a new initiative from the NSW Government.

The new location is aiming to be the tech capital of Australia, creating around 10,000 new jobs. The location of the new precinct is an area that stretches from Central Station to Eveleigh.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is pictured here with Atlassian co-founder and CEO, Scott Farquhar who said,

A huge step forward for Australia’s tech industry. We just sent a very loud signal to the rest of the world that we’re open for business and in the race for the biggest industry on the planet @scottfarkas

The NSW Government is partnering with @Atlassian to create a major new tech and innovation precinct, stretching from Central Station to Eveleigh. This will cement Sydney as the tech capital of Australia and will look to create 10,000 new jobs. #jobs #NSW @scottfarkas pic.twitter.com/4geES4ZQKX — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) August 7, 2018

While startups often complain about the lack of support from Government, this is an example of the NSW Gov doing the right thing to support new technology businesses and if you’re an enterprising engineer, software developer or founder, I suggest you get ready to position yourself to take advantage of the new location.

Nationally Melbourne loves to think of itself as a tech hub and often competes with Sydney for talent and startup investment. There’s also great things happening in Perth as well and more recently in Brisbane, so that title of Australia’s top place for tech will be hard earned.

Whoever can land the best talent will be well positioned to create the next big company, hire employees (who also pay tax into state revenue) and compete on the world stage as part of the global marketplace.