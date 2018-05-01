Auction smarter with Gavl, lets you bid for a house from your phone

Bidding on an Aussie property is a tough gig, weekend after weekend visiting locations only to be outbid by people prepared to pay double the asking price. Add to that that auctions often take place outdoors, prone to weather conditions, well thankfully there’s a better way.

You can now bid on real estate in real time from the comfort of your sofa, while on holidays, or on the golf course. The new feature, live bidding is now avialable through newly launched technology by Gavl (gavl.com).

Gavl lets you live stream the auction in HD and since November 2016, the livestreaming technology has enabled 200 Australian real estate agencies to broadcast 6000 auctions, reaching 3.5 million views across 50 countries. For you as a bidder, the convenience of this technology will let you bid on more properties, more often, meaning you increase your chances of landing that dream home.

This video shows how it works:

Whether they’re in London, Hawaii, Taiwan or their own home here in Australia, registered buyers are starting to place live auction bids via the Gavl app, wherever it suits them. Recently, a Melbourne property, listed by Ray White Carnegie, was sold to an investor who used Gavl to bid on the property in the midst of a boat race off the coast of Sorrento, Victoria.

Gavl’s live auction bidding function enables property buyers to view and make bids at auction in real time from anywhere in the world. When a potential buyer has registered to bid through the app, Gavl qualifies the lead, and contacts the agent to review the prospective buyer. Once approved by the agent, Gavl unlocks the bidding functionality for that user which allows them to communicate bids from their smartphone directly to the auctioneer, via the Gavl BidCapture dashboard.

Tom Grieve, Ray White Carnegie agent and auctioneer, says,

“We have been seeing a good amount of buyers take up Gavl’s livestreaming technology to research the market, and now we’re starting to see bids come through. Our recent buyer who watched and bid on a Malvern apartment while on his boat was very exciting for us all. Without Gavl, he wouldn’t have been able to participate in the auction, or place the winning bid on the property. And for our vendor it made all the difference. Without the Gavl app we wouldn’t have sold the property then and there at the auction. Gavl has been very beneficial for Ray White Carnegie. Our vendors have also benefitted by accessing a broader auction audience through Gavl’s livestreaming capabilities. However, the introduction of live bidding on a property is a game-changer in real estate auctions, as it enables buyers to secure their properties without having themselves or a representative at the auction.”

CEO of Gavl, Joel Smith says,