Audi unveils e-tron GT production models, up to 487km range, 0-100km/hr in 3.3s, expensive at US$139,900

Audi’s first EV was an SUV, but today we details on their second EV, which represents far more of Audi are best known for, their performance vehicles.

After many years of showing of a prototype GT, Audi was finally ready to unveil the production version overnight.

The Audi RS e-tron GT is a four-door coupé, which features a dual electric motors, powered by an 800-volt 95 kWh battery that’s good for up to 487 kilometers (302.6 mi) of range. The car has a top speed of 250km/hr and a 0-100km time of 3.3 seconds.

The car is being offered in 2 variants:

Audi RS e-tron GT : Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi): 20.2–19.3 (NEDC), 22.5–20.6 (WLTP); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 0

: Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi): 20.2–19.3 (NEDC), 22.5–20.6 (WLTP); combined CO emissions in g/km (g/mi): 0 Audi e-tron GT quattro: Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi): 19.6–18.8 (NEDC), 21.6–19.9 (WLTP); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 0

When it comes to charging, Audi actually made a mistake during the media launch this morning, saying the car had 700kW charging, but the press materials confirm this is actually 270kW. At that rate, the GT can charge to 80% in just 23 minutes.

Naturally a premium brand like Audi are going to have suspension and handling sorted, so many of the touches on the production model is all about enhancing the ownership experience. A prime example of this is the animated lights, something true to the Audi DNA.

When it comes to design, its a great looking car, with a fairly aggressive front end, some decent looking aerodynamic wheels. and well resolved roof line that blends into rear end. What is a surprise is that Audi has used tradition door handles, a rarity in EVs that are striving for every last km of efficiency.

The car runs on a very similar platform to the Porsche Taycan, so we see a similar story when it comes to performance. Audi are promoting the ability to repeatedly launch, back to back with the same ferocity. To provide some perspective on that performance, Audi recruited former F1 driver and champion, Niko Roseberg to drive the GT in a drag race with a Formula E car.

Now for the price. The Audi e-tron GT RS will cost US$139,900. While more affordable than the Porsche Taycan Turbo S at US$185,000, it’s still more expensive than the refreshed Tesla Model S Plaid+ which beats the GT RS in every performance metric.

While its great to see Audi add another car to the electric options, you would have to love the design, or be loyal to the brand to ignore the specs and the lack of a autonomy strategy.

What was great to hear today from Audi, is a further commitment to deliver 20 new EVs by 2025. Strangely they’re still planning on making 10 new hybrids by 2025 as well, so they’re trying to have a foot in each camp right now and I’m not sure that’s a winning strategy.

The Australian Audi site allows you to register your interest in the GT, With a reference to the 15th for a world premiere, which is a little strange. Hopefully we get local pricing and availability soon.