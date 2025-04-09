Audible partners with Strava, helping you learn while you run for leaderboards and giveaways

Audible is setting its sights on Australian runners, launching new initiatives to get you listening while you log kilometres. This comes as running surges in popularity, with marathon participation reportedly up 115% in the last five years nationally.

Many Aussies already multitask with audio, as 89% of listeners find audiobooks help them consume more content, according to Audible data. Research also shows 80% of Aussie runners see benefits like entertainment (43%) and distraction (31%) when listening during exercise, making audio a natural training partner.

To encourage this pairing, Audible is leveraging several partnerships and events, starting with a popular fitness app.

Run with Audible Challenge on Strava

Audible has teamed up with popular fitness tracking app Strava for a new challenge targeting its millions of Australian users.

Runners need to log 6 hours and 5 minutes of activity – the average length of an Audible audiobook – before May 31st, 2025 to complete the challenge.

Successful participants who are new to Audible can unlock an extended 2-month free trial of Audible Premium Plus for their efforts.

At the time of writing, the leaderboard shows user E@G leading the charts with a massive 61h 20m, a cool 1,011% more than the target.

Athlete and Influencer Integration

To showcase how audio fits into training, Audible is working with Hello Agency and several Aussie/NZ athletes.

Expect to see content from Max Hoonhout, Katie Williams, Matt Poole, and Alfie Robertson sharing how they integrate audiobooks into their routines.

Unofficial Run Club Takeover

Sydney runners can join an Audible-sponsored Unofficial Run Club event on Friday, May 2nd.

The event starts at Milsons Point and includes post-run coffees courtesy of Audible, aiming to fuel runners and spark interest in audio content.

HOKA Runaway Sydney Half Marathon Partnership

Audible is also an Event Partner for the HOKA Runaway Sydney Half Marathon taking place on Sunday, May 4th, 2025.

Keep an ear out during the race, as some athletes partnered with Audible will be running with speakers playing motivating audiobook excerpts.

Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned runner, listening to Audible can keep you motivated, moving and entertained. This multi-touchpoint approach has been specifically designed with runners in mind, meeting them where they are and providing the ultimate training companion for runners of all levels. Polly Blenkinship, Head of Global Brand Media, Audible.

Audible boasts a massive library of over 850,000 titles, including audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. They suggest checking out titles like David Goggins’ Never Finished or Mel Robbins’ The Let Them Theory for running motivation.

The main promotion currently is the 2-month free trial for new members completing the Strava challenge by May 31st, 2025. Audible subscriptions are available ongoing through their website and app in Australia.

For more information, head to https://www.strava.com/challenges/5000