AusAlert emergency test day is here. All Australian phones will go off today, as part of a nationwide test

Today is Monday, 27 July 2026. This isn’t a normal Monday. Your phone is about to do something quite remarkable, and if you aren’t prepared, it could be quite surprising.

The Australian Government is conducting its first-ever nationwide test of the new emergency warning system, known as AusAlert. This is a significant moment for national safety infrastructure and part of the implementation of major projects is to test before it goes into production, today is that day.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening, why it matters, and the mobile technology that powers it.

What is actually going to happen and when

An AusAlert test, using cell-broadcast technology, will occur this afternoon. The headline time is 2:00 pm AEST, but as you’ll see below, that translates to a few different times across the country, thanks to the magic of timezones.

The test will see your mobile devices vibrate and blast a loud, siren-like tone for about 10 seconds.

Regional times are:

Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria : 2:00 pm AEST

: 2:00 pm AEST South Australia (including Broken Hill) and Northern Territory : 1:30 pm ACST

: 1:30 pm ACST Western Australia : 12:00 pm AWST

: 12:00 pm AWST Christmas Island: 11:00 am CXT

A message will appear on your screen clearly stating that this is a test of the emergency alert system and that no action is required.

This is a Critical Alert, the highest priority setting. It will override silent mode and Do Not Disturb. The only reliable ways to avoid the sound are if your device is completely powered off or in aeroplane/flight mode.

Why Australia is moving beyond SMS emergency warnings

SMS alerts have been useful, but they have clear limitations when minutes count.

Traditional SMS sends individual messages to specific phone numbers. During a major bushfire or flood, networks quickly become congested as people call family or check news. Delivery can be delayed by many minutes — or longer. SMS also relies on imperfect location data (often linked to billing addresses), which is unhelpful if you’re travelling or have moved.

Cell broadcast technology, is standard on modern 4G and 5G networks leverages works more like a radio signal (send and receive). Emergency authorities can broadcast a message from specific mobile towers to every compatible device currently connected to those towers. The message arrives almost simultaneously and is far more resistant to network congestion.

The system also offers much better precision. Authorities can target a defined geographic area, with the ability to focus alerts down to areas as small as around 160 metres. Only devices in the relevant cell coverage receive the warning.

Important safety note for concealed mobile devices

Authorities and domestic safety groups have issued a clear warning for anyone who keeps a hidden phone for personal safety (for example, people experiencing domestic or family violence). Because the system is designed to override silent settings and sound a loud alarm, it could unintentionally reveal a concealed device. Setting the phone to silent will not stop the siren.

If this applies to you or someone you support, turn the device completely off or switch it to aeroplane mode before the test window. Leave it that way for at least an hour, but some are even suggesting up to 24 hours, after the scheduled time in your location (where safe to do so).

When AusAlert officially goes live

Today’s nationwide test is the final major rehearsal before AusAlert is scheduled to become operational in October 2026.

The system stems from recommendations of the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements, established after the devastating 2019–20 Black Summer bushfires. Once live, state and territory emergency services will be able to use it for real-time warnings during bushfires, floods, cyclones, severe weather, major public safety incidents and certain health emergencies.

It will sit alongside existing channels such as radio, emergency apps and official websites, providing a faster and more reliable direct warning when danger is imminent.

So when desks, living rooms and offices across Australia fill with high-pitched alarms this afternoon, take a breath. Everything is okay. It’s just the new digital safety system doing its final sound check before the real thing begins.

This test has been promoted heavily, even advertising on social media platforms to advise this is occurring, that said, there’ll no doubt, still be some who aren’t aware.

For the latest official information, device guidance and resources, visit ausalert.gov.au.