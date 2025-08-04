Ausgrid approves V2Grid’s Numbat, a bi-directional CHAdeMO and CCS2 EV charger

Ausgrid has just given the green light to V2Grid Australia’s 7kW Numbat bidirectional charger. This approval means EV owners will soon be able to connect their vehicles to the grid for vehicle-to-grid operations.

The milestone has been a work in progress for some time, one that could help reduce energy bills and boost grid stability.

The Numbat is designed as a wallbox charger that lets your EV not only charge but also discharge power back to your home or the grid. V2Grid Australia, founded by electricians Matthew Downie and James Murray, aims to make EVs part of the energy solution.

This development comes at a time when more Aussies are adopting EVs, and bidirectional charging is gaining traction.

“The ability to access both vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-home technology is a real game changer for those looking to take full advantage of their PHEV or EV. V2Grid Australia is proud to deliver this product to market and anticipates significant interest based on initial feedback and pre-orders.” – Matthew Downie, Co-Founder, V2Grid Australia.

What sets the Numbat apart?

The Numbat stands out as the only charger supporting both CHAdeMO and CCS2 standards right now. This versatility works with a range of EVs, including popular models like the Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. It’s built to Australian standards for reliability in our conditions.

Key Features

Bidirectional Power Flow The charger allows seamless charging and discharging, turning your EV battery into a mobile energy storage unit for home or grid use.

Load Management It balances power between your EV, home appliances, and the grid to avoid overloads and optimise efficiency.

Solar Compatibility Integrate with solar panels to store excess renewable energy in your EV battery, maximising self-consumption.

User-Friendly App Monitor and schedule energy usage via a dedicated app, giving you control over costs and timing.

High-Capacity Design Rated at 7kW with single-phase support, it’s suitable for most residential setups, with higher power models in development.

Pricing and Availability in Australia

The 7kW Numbat is available now for order across Australia, with this Ausgrid approval making it ready for NSW installations.

If you own an charged up electric vehicle and are keen to start selling power back to the grid, you should know the hardware is more expensive than a typical EV charger, starting around A$10,000 ex GST, based on early program details. Installation costs begin from A$2,500, varying by your home’s electrical setup.

For those interested, V2Grid recommends checking compatibility with your EV model. Higher power versions like 22kW are expected soon, expanding options for fleets and commercial use. Contact V2Grid directly for the latest quotes and to discuss suitability.

For more information, head to https://v2grid.com.au/our-product/