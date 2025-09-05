Ausnet advises Victorians to charger their batteries

Energy electricity transmission and distributor AusNet has issued a blunt and severe weather warning to Victorians, bad weather is heading our way.

For residents across parts of Victoria, including Seymour, Benalla, Wodonga, South Morang, Lilydale, Traralgon, Beaconsfield, Leongatha, and Bairnsdale, the forecast is for damaging winds, thunderstorms, rain, and hail this Sunday, 7 September.

It’s a classic Australian scenario where Mother Nature flexes her muscles, and our modern grid feels the strain. AusNet has correctly advised that this can increase the risk of power outages across the network as falling trees and debris interfere with power lines.

Our modern homes are more reliant on electricity than ever before, the threat of an outage means so much more than just a brief interruption. It’s no longer simply a matter of a dark house; it’s a total shutdown of our digital world.

The internet goes down, our laptops run out of charge, and our ability to work, communicate, and even get real-time updates from emergency services is completely compromised.

The traditional advice to prepare for an outage, while still very much relevant for personal safety, feels a little dated. We are told to grab a torch and a radio, which is good, but doesn’t begin to address the full scope of our modern power needs.

The real solution to weathering the next blackout lies in a technology that has quickly moved from a niche concept to a mainstream necessity: batteries.

Building Your Personal Power Ecosystem

Technology has provided us with a range of solutions, from the simple and affordable to the comprehensive and powerful. This new generation of battery technology empowers Australians to take control of their own energy resilience, ensuring that when the grid falters, their essential devices and systems stay online.

Portable Power Packs

The simplest and most accessible form of power security is a portable power pack. These small, powerful units can be kept charged and ready to go at a moment’s notice.

They are perfect for ensuring your smartphone, tablet, and other small USB-powered devices stay alive for hours, allowing you to stay connected and informed throughout the outage.

Versatile Power Stations

Taking a significant step up in capability, portable power stations offer a versatile solution for larger power needs. These units are essentially a powerful battery in a box, featuring multiple outlets including traditional AC plugs, USB ports, and even 12V DC connections.

A single one of these can be used to run your essential home office equipment, keep your internet modem and router online, or even power a small fridge to keep food from spoiling. They represent a significant jump in preparedness and are an invaluable tool for any tech-savvy household.

The Home Energy Storage System

For those who want the ultimate peace of mind, a full-scale home energy storage system is the answer. Installed as part of a solar power setup, these large batteries can be configured to automatically take over the moment an outage occurs.

The transition is seamless, providing uninterrupted power to your entire home or a set of essential circuits. While a considerable investment, these systems create a true pocket of energy independence, ensuring your home remains a functioning hub regardless of what’s happening outside.

Preparing for the Unpredictable

While investing in new technology is one part of the solution, the other is simply being prepared. The timeless advice from AusNet is still crucial, and with a modern tech twist, it becomes even more effective.

Charge Every Device

Beyond mobile phones, use the time before the storm hits to fully charge your laptops, tablets, portable batteries, and any other rechargeable gadgets. This pre-emptive action ensures you have a full tank for every essential device.

Organise Your Power Kit

Create a dedicated box or drawer with all your essential power items. This should include a charged portable power pack, the necessary charging cables, and a reliable, battery-operated torch. Knowing exactly where your emergency gear is saves you from searching in the dark.

Manual Access

Many homes have an electric-powered gate or garage door. While convenient, this can be a huge problem in an outage. Make sure you know how to manually operate these so you can leave or enter your property if the power goes out.

The forecasted severe weather is a powerful reminder that our connection to electricity is often taken for granted. However, it also serves as a great opportunity to be proactive about our energy future.

By incorporating modern battery technology into our storm preparedness plans, we can ensure our homes remain comfortable, connected, and resilient in the face of whatever nature decides to throw our way.