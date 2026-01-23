AusNet deploys EMMA van ahead of VIC heatwave, recharge your devices when the grid goes down

With temperatures across Victoria set to soar into the high 40s this week, staying connected is about more than just checking your social feed, it could be life saving.

AusNet own and operate the state’s high-voltage electricity transmission network, along with the distribution networks that feed power to more than 750,000 homes across eastern and north-eastern Victoria.

Basically, if you live in those regions, AusNet is the mob responsible for the poles and wires that get the electricity to your front door.

AusNet’s Community Support Team and the Emergency Management Mobile Assistance (EMMA) vehicle visited the Alexandra community this week to help locals weather the storm. Be sure to check their socials for the latest locations.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe to extreme heatwave warning for almost all Victorian forecast districts, with some areas in the north expected to hit a record-breaking 48°C.

Wodonga is headed for one of the most intense hot periods I can remember. It will be >40° for 6 consecutive days, reaching a max of 45° on Wednesday.



For those in America, this is 113° Fahrenheit. pic.twitter.com/udb0tvYf1A — techAU (@techAU) January 23, 2026

When the mercury rises this fast, the demand on our electricity grid goes through the roof as everyone reaches for the air conditioning remote at the same time.

Extreme heat also places physical stress on power infrastructure, which can unfortunately lead to unplanned outages or the need to power down parts of the network for safety.

To help residents manage these challenges, AusNet is sending out “Frankie,” one of their specialized EMMA vans, to provide a literal oasis for the community. The standout feature of the EMMA vehicle is its ability to keep your digital life alive when the power at home might be failing.

The van is equipped with several securely locked charging boxes, allowing you to drop off your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to get some juice while you take a break.

In a world where we rely on our phones for emergency alerts and keeping in touch with family, having a reliable place to recharge is a massive win.

Beyond just power, the EMMA van acts as a mobile communications hub with built-in satellite connectivity to provide public Wi-Fi access. This is particularly important if local mobile towers become congested or if the heat impacts the broader telecommunications network in the region.

The team on-site will also have a large TV screen displaying real-time outage information and the latest updates from emergency services. If you’re feeling the heat, you can grab a cuppa and a chat with the crew, who are there to provide advice on local support facilities and recovery efforts.

“Our Community Support Team and Emergency Management Mobile Assistance (EMMA) vehicle will be out in your area tomorrow (Friday 23 January). They will be able to provide information and support, phone charging and access to Wi-Fi.” AusNet spokesperson, AusNet Services.

Heatwaves are notorious for causing “heat soak,” where electrical components can’t cool down overnight, increasing the likelihood of equipment failure.

AusNet has already signaled that they have additional crews on standby and have cancelled all planned maintenance to keep as much power flowing as possible. However, the reality of extreme weather means that if a fault does occur, it can sometimes take longer to fix because it isn’t always safe for crews to work on live lines in 40-plus-degree heat.

That’s exactly why facilities like the EMMA van are so critical; they provide a bridge for the community when things aren’t running at 100%.

The van is designed to be self-sufficient, featuring an awning for shade, chairs, tables, and even blankets if the weather takes one of those classic Victorian turns.

It is also a great chance to ask the experts about the “Prolonged Power Outage Payment” if you’ve been affected by the recent fire activity earlier this month.

Eligible residential customers who have been without power for seven days can access payments of up to A$2,380 per week, which is a significant help during recovery.

It’s always a good idea to have a “power-prepared” kit ready at home, including a battery-powered radio, a torch with spare batteries, and a fully charged power bank.

If the grid does take a hit this week, it’s good to know there are services like this that can help. Stay safe out there, keep hydrated, and make sure you look out for your neighbors while we deal with this record-breaking run of heat.

For more information, head to https://www.ausnetservices.com.au/outages/emergency-response