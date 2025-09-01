AusPost partners with Shopify for an easier way for your business to ship

Australia Post and Shopify have teamed up to make shipping a whole lot easier for local businesses.

Australia Post, officially known as the Australian Postal Corporation, is a government-owned corporation that has been the country’s postal service for more than 215 years. The company delivered over 2.3 billion items to 12.7 million delivery points in the last financial year alone and features one of the largest retail networks in the country. Australia Post operates more than 4,000 Post Offices, employing more than 64,000 team members.

Shopify is a leading global e-commerce company that provides businesses with the tools they need to sell products online and in person. It offers a platform that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, allowing businesses of any size to start, scale, market, and run their retail operations. Millions of businesses in over 175 countries use Shopify to power their online stores.

The platform is engineered for speed, customisation, reliability, and security, making commerce better for everyone from consumers to merchants. Shopify offers various plans to suit different business needs, from a basic plan to a full enterprise-grade solution, so it can support businesses at every stage of their growth.

The new partnership will provide a seamless way for merchants to manage their parcel deliveries, right from within the Shopify platform. This is a great move for thousands of Aussie businesses, especially with online shopping booming, as it’ll make life a little simpler.

About 40% of Australia Post’s ‘My Post Business’ customers are already using Shopify. This new built-in connection means businesses can manage everything from a single interface, which should be a huge time-saver. It’s all about making the shipping process as seamless as possible for both the business owner and the customer.

Australian households shopping online spent $19.2 billion online in the last quarter alone, up 15% YoY.

The benefits for Merchants

This new integration offers a reange of features designed to streamline the shipping process for businesses. It’s about saving time and eliminating the need to jump between different systems.

Automatic Tracking Numbers

Tracking numbers for outgoing Australia Post deliveries will now be automatically assigned to Shopify merchants, which means less manual data entry. This is a small change that will make a big difference for anyone who ships a lot of products.

Bulk Order Processing

Shopify is also introducing bulk order processing as part of its wider expansion of fulfillment capabilities. This transforms a time-consuming task into a streamlined workflow, which is exactly what businesses need to scale efficiently.

Simplified Shipping Management

You can now book shipments, print labels, and track parcels directly from your Shopify admin. No more toggling between platforms, which means a faster and more efficient workflow for your business.

What this means for Consumers

This partnership isn’t just about businesses. It also has flow-on benefits for consumers who use the Shopify ‘Shop’ app. Millions of shoppers use this app to track their deliveries, and the new integration will help provide a better post-purchase and delivery experience.

“As consumer expectations increase, we’re focused on innovating and improving the systems our business customers rely on. This partnership delivers exactly what Australian businesses have been asking for a smarter, more efficient way to manage their shipping which will save them valuable time.” Gary Starr, Australia Post’s Executive General Manager of Parcel, Post and eCommerce Services,

Shaun Broughton, Managing Director (APAC & Japan) at Shopify, echoed the sentiment, stating that this collaboration supports the “small and growing businesses – the backbone of the Australian economy”. He believes this will provide businesses with built-in capabilities to make fulfillment simple at every stage of their journey.

For more information, head to https://www.shopify.com.au