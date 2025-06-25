Aussie counter-drone tech company DroneShield scores record-breaking A$61.6m contract

Australian counter-drone company DroneShield has announced its largest contract to date, securing a landmark A$61.6 million deal. The package of three contracts is for a European military customer.

This record-breaking order surpasses the company’s entire 2024 revenue of A$57.5 million, highlighting a significant scaling in demand for its technology. The contract is for DroneShield’s handheld detection and counter-drone systems, along with associated accessories.

DroneShield has confirmed it expects to deliver the full order during the third quarter of 2025, with payments anticipated in the third and fourth quarters of 2025. This quick turnaround is possible due to the company’s recent expansion in production and inventory.

If you’re new to DroneShield, they provide counter-drone solutions that focus on Radio Frequency sensing using Machine Learning (ML) and Sensor Fusion. Their efforts in Electronic Warfare mean they also leverage Rapid Prototyping to create military spec solutions.

The scale and frequency of orders has been increasing as leading Military customers are moving from testing hardware to broader rollouts.

Our expanded team in Europe, combined with growing manufacturing output in Australia, ensures DroneShield is well positioned to meet the rising demand from both existing and new defence partners.” Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO

European expansion plans

This major contract coincides with DroneShield’s significant investment and expansion into the European market. The company is establishing a European Centre of Excellence to better serve the region’s growing defence needs.

This new centre will be DroneShield’s first manufacturing and in-house assembly facility outside of Australia. It will create a second production line and focus on research and development, drone testing, and training.

Key aspects of the european strategy

New manufacturing capability

The company is establishing its first European manufacturing facility, creating a second production line for key hardware.

Increased european content

This strategy aims for at least 65 per cent European industry content for certain sales, helping DroneShield qualify for more regional procurement programs.

Supporting regional demand

The move aligns with initiatives like the €800 billion ReArm Europe Plan, targeting a market with over A$1.1 billion in active opportunities for the company.

An australian export success

The deal underscores the global demand for Australian-made technology, with exports accounting for 91% of DroneShield’s local production in 2024.

This success aligns with the Federal Government’s Future Made in Australia initiative, as national defence spending is forecast to double to A$100 billion by 2034. DroneShield is positioning itself to support both Australian defence interests and those of its allies.

For more information, head to https://www.droneshield.com