Aussie fintech Invoice2go​ ​reaches​ ​$2 Billion​ ​milestone,​ ​launches​ ​tap​ ​and​ ​go​ ​payment

Invoice2go​ recently launched a new tap and go payments feature with ​PayPal Here, enabling Australia’s smallest businesses to be paid in person, wherever they are. The new product comes at a time as the company flies past a major milestone. Customers have now sent more than $2 Billion worth of invoices through the app.

A fairly significant $400 Million of those invoices were sent here in Australia. This figure has doubled in just​ ​2​ ​years​ ​since​ ​the​ ​company​ ​announced​ ​it​ ​had​ ​reached​ ​$1bn​ ​in​ ​invoices​ ​sent​ ​in​ ​2015.

The fintech company is now mature, in its 15th year of operation and 250,000 small businesses using Invoice2go. Its one of the first players in the Australian fintech scene, and is still committed to their original vision of making the lives of small business owners easier​ ​by​ ​simplifying​ ​their​ ​billing​ ​process,​ ​improving​ ​their​ ​cashflow​ ​and​ ​fueling​ ​their​ ​growth.

The new product, Invoice2go’s mobile point of sale (mPOS), supported by PayPal Here, now means that businesses, regardless of size, can accept swipe, insert, or tap and go card payments, wherever they​ ​are,​ ​to​ ​get​ ​paid​ ​instantly.

Invoice2go already offers online payments for its users, and now adding the ability to accept payments on the spot means small businesses can offer their customers even more ways to pay,​ ​meaning​ ​they​ ​can​ ​appeal​ ​to​ ​a​ ​wider​ ​customer​ ​base​ ​and​ ​increase​ ​customer​ ​retention.

Michael Ramsey, Head of Product, Invoice2go said that the company was tapping into the astronomical rise of tap and go payments.

“Tap and go is a ubiquitous way to pay now and we want to empower our customers, the majority of whom are one-man-bands, to also be able to leverage this trend. Now plumbers, florists, dog-walkers and accountants alike can have the same​ ​opportunities,​ ​and​ ​look​ ​just​ ​as​ ​professional,​ ​as​ ​the​ ​biggest​ ​retailers. This​ ​new​ ​product​ ​has​ ​been​ ​specifically​ ​designed​ ​to​ ​work​ ​with​ ​how​ ​the​ ​most​ ​mobile​ ​of Australia’s​ ​small​ ​businesses​ ​work.​ ​​ ​Now,​ ​those​ ​who​ ​go​ ​from​ ​job​ ​to​ ​job,​ ​issuing​ ​invoices​ ​along the​ ​way​ ​also​ ​have​ ​the​ ​option​ ​to​ ​be​ ​paid​ ​instantly,​ ​on​ ​the​ ​spot​ ​from​ ​wherever​ ​they​ ​are.”

The new features aren’t stopping here with a new messaging feature on the way. This will provide users with the capability to send invoices directly to customers within a wide range of messaging apps, from Whatsapp to iMessage, Android Messages and Facebook Messenger. This should provide small business owners an easier​ ​and​ ​immediate​ ​way​ ​to​ ​connect​ ​with​ ​their​ ​customers.

Other key features recently launched include improved business insights and reporting capabilities as well as a brand new client portal in which users can take quick actions like calling,​ ​messaging​ ​and​ ​looking​ ​up​ ​directions,​ ​seamlessly​ ​from​ ​one​ ​spot.

Invoice2go’s​ ​PayPal​ ​Here​ ​device​ ​is​ ​available​ ​no​w.​ ​Simply​ ​order​ ​it​ ​​here​​ ​for​ ​$49.​ ​​ ​Once​ ​you​ ​have​ ​it, simply​ ​connect​ ​it​ ​to​ ​your​ ​Invoice2go​ ​account,​ ​and​ ​you’re​ ​ready​ ​to​ ​start​ ​accepting​ ​on​ ​the​ ​spot card​ ​payments.