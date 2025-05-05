Aussie shipbuilder Incat just launched the world’s largest electric ferry

Tasmanian shipbuilder Incat has just achieved a monumental milestone, successfully launching their groundbreaking Hull 096.

This isn’t just any vessel, it’s the world’s largest lightweight battery-electric Ro-Pax ferry, and it’s now officially afloat in the River Derwent.

The launch, described as a moment that will go down in shipbuilding history, was a carefully orchestrated operation. It began the night before, with the majority of Hull 096 being rolled out of the main production hall under lights, preparing for the final float-off and docking alongside the wharf the following day.

After months of construction where massive hull sections took shape within the shipyard, this successful launch marks incredible progress. Destined for Uruguayan operator Buquebús, this ferry represents a major commitment to zero-emission travel on the water, now one step closer to reality.

This ferry is a testament to large-scale electric propulsion, and also the largest ship Incat has ever built. Incat is leveraging its decades of experience in lightweight aluminium shipbuilding to deliver this ambitious project, pushing the boundaries of marine engineering.

The launch crew earned high praise for their smooth execution. As Incat noted, launching the largest ship they’ve ever constructed is no small task, but the team delivered “with skill, precision, and professionalism as always.”

“We are proud to be building this truly transformative ship for Buquebús, with the help of our expert partners. Hull 096 is a significant project for Incat and the global shipping industry, and we are confident that it will set a new standard for environmentally friendly ferry operations worldwide.” Craig Clifford, Managing Director, Incat Tasmania.

The technology powering this giant involves extensive collaboration. Key partners include Wärtsilä providing the power systems and Corvus Energy supplying the massive battery packs, integrated to create a zero-emission powerhouse.

“This project is a testament to the collaboration and innovation that defines the Incat ethos. Working closely with Buquebús, Wärtsilä, and Corvus Energy allows us to deliver a vessel that pushes the boundaries of electric propulsion.” Halvard Hauso, Commercial Director Europe, Incat.

Here are some of the standout features:

World’s Largest Electric Ferry

Hull 096 holds the title for the biggest lightweight battery-electric Roll-on/Roll-off passenger ferry globally.

Zero Direct Emissions

Running entirely on battery power means cleaner journeys with no exhaust fumes emitted during operation.

Massive Capacity

The vessel is designed to accommodate 2,100 passengers and crew members efficiently.

Vehicle Transport

It features extensive vehicle decks capable of carrying up to 225 cars.

Impressive Dimensions

The ferry measures a substantial 130 metres in length overall and has a wide beam (width) of 32 metres.

Unprecedented Energy Storage

It boasts an energy storage system exceeding 40MWh, reportedly four times larger than any electric ship built previously.

Building and now launching a battery-powered vessel of this magnitude is a significant engineering feat. The next phases will involve complex outfitting before sea trials can commence.

The move towards large-scale electric ferries like Hull 096 signals a major shift in the maritime industry. Seeing this vessel hit the water demonstrates the tangible progress being made in battery power for demanding commercial routes.

Price and Availability

This is a bespoke commercial build for Buquebús, so specific contract pricing isn’t publicly available. With the vessel now launched, progress continues towards the anticipated delivery date sometime in 2025.

While you won’t be buying a ticket in Australia, its construction and successful launch are significant milestones for Australian manufacturing and global green shipping technology.

This successful launch further cements Incat Tasmania’s position as a world leader in advanced, sustainable shipbuilding. It’s fantastic to see Aussie innovation making such significant waves, literally, on the path to a cleaner maritime future.

Fully Charged Show featured a video of the Ferry’s development about a month ago which is definitely worth a watch.

For more information, head to https://incat.com.au