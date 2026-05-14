Aussies are turning to Google Gemini to help with the cost of living crisis, turning leftovers into ‘Fakeaways’

The 2026 Federal Budget was handed down this week, and the opposition budget reply tonight. A lot of the discussion focused on the cost-of-living pressures for everyday Australians. With higher mortgage repayments, increased transportation costs and rising grocery prices, remaining top concerns for Australian households, many are looking for any advantage to make the dollar stretch further.

Today, Google Australia has released new Search Trends that highlight a significant shift toward practical, resource-conscious cooking strategies. The data shows that Aussies are getting increasingly creative and resourceful in the kitchen to avoid the sting at the checkout.

According to Google, Australia now ranks as one of the top five countries globally searching for “fakeaway” recipes. This category has seen a massive 1,050% surge over the past year as home cooks look to recreate DIY versions of KFC and Chinese takeout rather than hitting the delivery apps.

National searches for terms like “Australian grocery bill cost trends” and “Australian grocery price trends” have also reached breakout status. It is clear that we are all looking for a way to navigate the current economic climate without sacrificing a decent meal.

To help Australian households reduce their bills and plan meals more effectively, Google is highlighting how Gemini can act as a digital sous-chef. By using specific prompts, users can automate the mental load of budgeting and meal prep.

One of the most impressive features involves simply snapping a photo of your grocery receipt. Gemini can identify the items you bought and generate a 7-day meal plan designed to ensure you use every bit of produce before it hits the bin.

For those who find themselves staring blankly into a half-empty fridge, the AI can also help with “fakeaways” by looking at a photo of your shelves. By identifying what is on hand, it can suggest recipes that feel like a treat while using up existing staples.

“As the 2026 Federal Budget announcement was handed down this week, cost-of-living pressures and rising grocery prices remain top concerns for Australian households. To navigate these challenges, Aussies are increasingly turning to AI to streamline their household administration, budget effectively and reduce food waste.” Google Australia.

The data provided by Google shows a 700% spike in searches for “cut family grocery bill tips” and a 600% increase for “cheapest groceries online.” This hunger for efficiency is driving a new wave of AI adoption in the most domestic of settings.

To get started with your own budget overhaul, you can try asking Gemini to design a cost-saving meal plan. A prompt like “My weekly grocery budget is A$200. Generate a 7-day meal plan that uses low-cost, seasonal Australian ingredients” can provide a categorised table with estimated prices.

Search Query / Category Growth / Trend Status “cut family grocery bill tips” +700% “cheapest groceries online” +600% “cheap meal ideas” +100% “fakeaway” recipes +1,050% Specific budget meal plans Breakout*

The integration also extends into Google Sheets, allowing users to build professional budget trackers without manual setup. By asking Gemini to create a tracker with columns for category, budget, actual, and variance, the heavy lifting of financial organisation is done in seconds.

With the recent rollout of Personal Intelligence in Australia, Gemini can now securely connect across Gmail and Google Photos. This allows the AI to audit your inbox for recurring food delivery subscriptions that might be quietly draining your account.

Users can even ask the AI to find recipe screenshots saved in their Google Photos over the past month. Gemini can then synthesise those images into a cohesive, budget-friendly dinner plan that ensures ingredients overlap to minimise waste.

Google is quick to note that connecting these apps is completely optional and off by default. Users maintain full control over which apps are linked and can disconnect them at any time if they prefer to keep their data siloed.

The trend of “fakeaway” is among the top searches related to take-out in Australia in the past year, with search interest up +1050%. Top searches in the past 12 months include:

“kfc fakeaway”

“chinese fakeaway”

“easy fakeaway recipes”

“best fakeaway recipes”

“healthy fakeaway recipes”

For those unfamiliar with the term fakeaway, it’s the art of recreating your favourite takeaway or fast food meals at home from scratch. Instead of paying for delivery fees and restaurant markups, you use supermarket ingredients to mimic the taste and experience of a KFC bucket or a local Chinese feast. It has become a cultural phenomenon because it offers a triple win for the modern household. You save a significant amount of money, you have total control over the nutritional content, and you get to enjoy the “treat” experience without the financial hangover.

Other breakout search terms include “budget high protein meal plan” and “weekly meal plan low budget low waste.” These searches indicate that Australians are becoming highly specific in how they want to manage their nutritional needs while keeping costs down.

As we move further into 2026, the intersection of AI and daily life is becoming more practical and less theoretical. Using Gemini to solve the “what’s for dinner” dilemma while protecting the bank balance is a perfect example of technology meeting a genuine human need.

For more information, head to https://gemini.google.com