Aussies can now purchase Crypto easily on Coinbase using PayPal

In a move that will significantly streamline cryptocurrency purchases for millions of Australians, Coinbase has officially enabled PayPal as a payment method. This new integration allows users to fund their crypto buys directly with their PayPal account, adding a much-anticipated layer of convenience and familiarity to the platform.

For years, Aussies have been asking for simpler ways to enter the crypto market, and this partnership between two digital giants is a massive step in the right direction. It removes the friction of manually entering bank details or card numbers, a process that can be a barrier for some newcomers to the digital asset space.

The collaboration was announced on July 1st, reflecting a shared goal of making digital currencies more accessible to the mainstream. With over five million Australians already owning cryptocurrency, this move is set to pour more fuel on the fire of local adoption.

A Familiar and Trusted Experience

The key appeal here is the familiarity and trust associated with PayPal. Millions of Australians use it daily for online shopping, and now that same ease of use extends to buying Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies on Coinbase.

Leveraging the established trust and widespread use of PayPal in Australia, this integration offers a convenient and recognisable payment process for both new and experienced crypto buyers.

Speed and Convenience

Once you’ve linked your PayPal account to Coinbase, you’re good to go. Future purchases can be made with just a few clicks, making it one of the fastest ways to buy crypto on the platform.

Trusted Security

Both Coinbase and PayPal are known for their robust security measures. By using PayPal, users can fund their crypto purchases without having to directly share their bank or card details with the exchange, adding an extra layer of security to their transactions.

How to Link PayPal to Your Coinbase Account

Getting set up is a straightforward process:

Navigate to the ‘Settings’ section of your Coinbase account and select ‘Add a payment method’. Choose PayPal and you’ll be prompted to log in to your PayPal account. Ensure your details on both platforms match to successfully link your accounts. Once linked, you can select PayPal as your payment option when you next buy crypto.

The move has been praised by leaders from both companies, who see it as a crucial step in the evolution of the digital economy in Australia.

“At PayPal, we’re dedicated to making digital commerce simple, secure, and effortless. As Australia’s most trusted online payment method, we help consumers transact with confidence.



Our partnership with Coinbase – a leader in driving crypto adoption in Australia – reflects our shared commitment to innovation and empowering financial choices. Together, we’re providing Australians with a trusted and seamless payment experience to access the crypto economy.” Simon Banks, Managing Director, PayPal Australia

While Coinbase hasn’t specified the exact fee structure for PayPal transactions, fees are always disclosed on the trade preview screen before you commit to a purchase. It’s worth noting that payment methods involving cards have traditionally attracted slightly higher fees than bank transfers.

This integration is a significant win for Australian crypto enthusiasts, making it easier and more secure than ever to invest in the digital asset market. As the lines between traditional finance and the crypto world continue to blur, partnerships like this are essential for driving mainstream adoption.

For more information, head to https://www.coinbase.com/en-au