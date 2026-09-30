Australia bans card surcharge from tomorrow, but you will end up paying more anyway

Just last week I was grabbing fish and chips and I seen the total on the till, then I tap to pay on the Eftpos machine with my Debit card and somewhere between me gesturing that I wanted to use the card and tapping it, the price changed.

While this is a minor annoyance that adds up over time, and it is a friction point we are finally leaving behind.

Starting tomorrow, 1 October 2026, the era of the unexpected checkout fee is coming to an end across Australia. Following a major review by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), sweeping changes to payment scheme rules mean the advertised price you see is exactly the price you will pay when you tap.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has heavily promoted the change as a cost-of-living win, arguing that Australians should not pay extra just to use their own money. On the surface, the end of terminal shock is absolutely a win for consumers. Nobody likes friction at the checkout.

Pay by card?



From tomorrow, your morning coffee could be cheaper… — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 30, 2026

But when you look closely at how our payment technology actually works and the backend infrastructure powering these terminals, the reality of this ban is far more nuanced than political soundbites suggest. It is not just a simple matter of greedy businesses absorbing an extra cost, and despite what some initial reports claimed, it does not mean the price of absolutely everything is about to go up.

Not just debit cards

Lets clear up a major misconception. This is not just a ban on debit card fees. The new no-surcharge rules cover EFTPOS, Visa, and Mastercard across debit, prepaid, and credit cards. If you are deeply entrenched in the credit card points game, you will be glad to hear that American Express and UnionPay are also dropping surcharges from tomorrow, and PayPal will follow suit on 5 October.

It is also important to understand the mechanism here. The federal government did not just pass a law making surcharges illegal overnight. Instead, the RBA removed its old mandate that prevented payment networks from imposing “no-surcharge” rules. As a result, networks like Visa, Mastercard, and eftpos have baked these bans directly into their merchant contracts.

From a practical tech perspective, the rollout is completely automated. From tomorrow, your local cafe’s payment provider – whether they are using a Square reader, a Tyro terminal, or a smart terminal from one of the big four banks – will simply deploy a software update that disables the surcharge feature entirely.

However, do not expect all extra costs to vanish. While card payment surcharges are gone, standard weekend hospitality surcharges, public holiday fees, and ticketing booking fees remain perfectly legal as long as they apply regardless of your payment method.

The fees do not disappear, but they are getting slashed

Every time you tap your phone, a complex digital handshake happens in the background in a matter of milliseconds. Acquirers, banks, and card networks all take a tiny slice of the transaction to cover the cost of moving your money securely across the digital payment rails.

For a small merchant, those processing costs have typically sat anywhere between 1% and 2%. Historically, businesses had a choice: absorb that cost into their retail prices or pass it on transparently as a surcharge. According to the RBA, only about 16% of Australian businesses actually chose to surcharge. The big supermarket chains, major tech retailers, and multinational fast-food outlets have always absorbed these costs.

The biggest fear surrounding tomorrow’s ban is that small businesses, already operating on razor-thin margins, will simply hike the price of everything across the board. The narrative is that your A$5.50 flat white will quietly become A$5.60, and cash buyers will end up subsidising the hidden costs of digital payments.

While some venues will undoubtedly bake these costs into their menu prices to survive, that is only half the story.

Tomorrow does not just mark the end of surcharges; it is also the day the RBA enforces strict new caps on domestic interchange fees – the wholesale fees set by card networks. The cap on Australian-issued consumer credit cards is dropping significantly from 0.80% down to 0.30%. Debit and prepaid caps are also tightening.

These cuts represent hundreds of millions of dollars a year in lower payment processing costs for Australian merchants. Because it will now be fundamentally cheaper for a business to process your digital payment, the RBA expects the inflationary effect of hiding the remaining fees in the sticker price to be negligible.

Some businesses will shop around for more competitive merchant rates, and many will not need to raise prices at all.

The transparency trade-off

There is a genuine trade-off happening here regarding transparency. When a surcharge was isolated at the checkout, consumers could clearly see exactly how much the payment networks were taxing the economy. If a provider hiked their rates, you saw it on the terminal screen. It was annoying, but it was an honest reflection of the digital infrastructure costs.

Now, those fees are entirely hidden in plain sight. Consumers get the all-in advertised price they overwhelmingly prefer, but we lose direct visibility into the true cost of our digital payment ecosystem.

Ultimately, simplifying the checkout experience is a positive step forward. The tech stack behind our daily transactions should be invisible, and payment gateways should not be passing the friction of their business models onto the end user at the point of sale. As we move closer to a completely cashless society, digital payment equity matters.

When the change kicks in tomorrow, you can confidently tap your smartwatch knowing the terminal will not hit you with a sneaky markup. Just remember that the cost of moving digital money has not disappeared – it has simply been restructured behind the scenes.

For more information, head to Reserve Bank of Australia.