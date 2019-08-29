Australia now has an electric motorbike with 120km range, starts at under A$10K

Lithium batteries are powering more and more of our vehicles. The latest example of an EV to hit the Aussie market is the Fonzarelli’s NKD. The electric motorbike is the first Australian designed, manufactured and retail-ready emission-free motorbike.

NKD’s highly efficient mid-drive motor is a permanent magnet brushless format that produces 9.6kW of instantaneous power and an explosive torque of 56 Nm.

The electric dual-sport mini- motorcycle has a range of up to 120 kms (dependent on battery size selected) and can produce 6000 RPM and a top speed of 100 km/h.

After enjoying the ride, you’ll need to recharge. You can use a standard 240W plug to charge the 3.5kWh Panasonic Lithium-Ion battery. The bike comes with an on-board charger and optional portable charger.

“It’s for those who can appreciate power in a silent format, are keen to slice through city traffic and also see two wheels as the ticket to adventure – not just getting from A to B. Its performance makes it the perfect off-road toy. It’ll go from 0 – 100km in 5s. It’s just a lot of fun.” Fonzarelli Founder, Michelle Nazzari.

Nazzari says the only glaring challenge facing two-wheel electric vehicle users is the distinct lack of dedicated charging stations – particularly in major cities and regional hubs.

This is an issue Fonzarelli has also decided to address directly, collaborating with Simon Modra, who is an architect, café owner, motorcycle enthusiast and Future Submarine design researcher at the University of South Australia, to create a compact two-wheel dedicated charger, which can easily be rolled out at scale.

“The Motorcycle Society will a be reseller of the NKD, which I think is sporty and tough little unit. Unlike traditional motorcycles, it sits there ready to go. Just jump on and blast off. Whether that’s to work or out for a squirt through the hills!

Fonzarelli’s Design Director, Wenley Andrews, is responsible for the slick aesthetic of the NKD, which he has been working on the design for 10 months.

“I’ve built and designed all manner of bikes in my time. Classic Triumphs is my usual domain, but I have really loved moving into the electric vehicle space and creating this machine. I wanted it to be versatile where you could take it off-road into sand dunes and hills – and compact enough to put in the back of my Jeep.” Fonzarelli’s Design Director, Wenley Andrews

Now check out the bike in action, on and off the road.

“The bike has many customisation options, and riders can select add-ons like a stylish hand-stitched honeycomb saddle in Lambo-style Alcantara suede, a USB port for charging devices on the go, integrated LED headlamp, tail-lamp and bar-end turn signals, LCD dash screen, and dual sport off-road knobby Pirelli tyres.” Fonzarelli Founder, Michelle Nazzari.

The Fonzarelli NKD bike is made to order. Base model pricing starts from A$9,990 and early adopters will be able to have their bikes ready for summer.